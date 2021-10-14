TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 14-20, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split • Nightly, 8PM-5AM (including weekends & excluding Monday), There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving • Thurs 10/14 and Sun 10/17 - Wed 10/20, 8PM-5AM (excluding Monday), There will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) • Nightly, 8PM – 5AM, (excluding Monday) There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40The repair of the bridge on I-40 WB over the C.S.X. Railroad (LM 18.59 • Sun 10/17 - Wed 10/20, 8PM-5AM, (excluding Monday) There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 WB to set barrier rail.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, (including weekends, excluding Monday) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling, paving and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River • Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends, excluding Monday), There will be temporary intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

DICKSON COUNTY, I-40The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County. • Nightly, 7PM-6AM (excluding Saturday), There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both EB and WB directions.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40The repair of bridges on I-40 over the Buffalo River. • Wed. 10/13 & Thurs. 10/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be a temporary lane closure in both direction to place thermoplastic and snowplowable markers.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving • There will be a one-night lane closure between Thurs. 10/14 & Wed. 10/20 8 p.m.-5 p.m., Milling and paving operations, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure--Ramps to be closed during paving operations. SR 25 Southbound on-ramp. Ramp closure will be 1 night due to milling/paving depths.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840Resurfacing from Leipers Creek Rd LM 12.48 to Thompson Station Rd LM 18.20 in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair • Daily, 6AM-6PM, Alternating east & westbound lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will be remain open at all times.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding Monday), I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities. near the Cumberland River.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others) • 24/7, Continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave • Friday 10/15 @ 8 p.m. CONTINUOUSLY until Monday 10/11 @ 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave • Thurs 10/14 and Mon 10/18 thru Wed 10/20, continuously 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6ITS Maintenance • Thurs., 10/14, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be a right outside lane closure and a shoulder closure for CCTV work on Ellington Parkway at Spring Street MM 11.2.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 24Resurfacing on SR 24 from near SR 155 (White Bridge rd.) LM 8.13 to 31st Ave N. LM 10.22 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for milling operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Courtney Avenue and Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155ITS Maintenance • Thurs., 10/14, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be a right outside lane closure and a shoulder closure for CCTV work on Briley Parkway at Gallatin Pike MM 14.8.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 155Repair of bridge located on SR 155 over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend) • Fri 10/15 7 p.m. – Mon. 10/18, 5 a.m., there will be a lane closure for bridge repair work.• Thurs., 10/14 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for striping.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 112 and SR 76Intersection improvements: grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities. SMITH COUNTY SR 24Resurfacing on US 70 • Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., SR 24 near SR 264 to Putman County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25Gateway Drive Extension • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41Resurfacing on US 31 • Daily, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat-Sun, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR6Resurfacing on SR 6 from I-840 (L.M. 5.09) to near SR 397 (L.M. 10.00) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for guardrail, degrassing, undercut, and paving.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96Local Programs: SR 96 West Multi-Use Trail • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Wed., 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) There will be a lane closure for water line relocation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62). • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. (LM 12.97) to US 431 (LM 13.76) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping . Flaggers will be utilized. • Continuous until project ends, Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR 24) to south of the Cumberland River. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities. WILSON COUNTY SR 171Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY US 70Construction of a pedestrian facility • Daily, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., US 70/SR 24 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

