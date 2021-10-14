Submit Release
TDOT Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for SR-60 Project in Cleveland, Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined federal, state, and local officials today to celebrate the beginning of the SR-60 improvement project in the Cleveland community in Bradley County, Tennessee.

This project extends from the four-lane section north of I-75 to SR-306 (Eureka Road) and was awarded to Summers-Taylor, Inc. for $53,992,362.20. The 2.9-mile project is scheduled for completion on or before August 25, 2025.

The project will widen SR-60 (Georgetown Rd. NW) from a two-lane roadway with roadside ditches to a five-lane roadway (two lanes in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane) along with the addition of paved shoulders, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and street lighting. The design includes the realignment of SR-60 and several side roads to improve safety and sight distance throughout. In addition, the project will include the construction of a new bridge over Candies Creek and upgraded intersections and traffic signals at Crown Colony Drive, Villa Drive, Paul Huff Parkway, and SR-306. Three retaining walls will be constructed to accommodate the widened roadway and several major utilities will be relocated.

Once completed, this project will greatly improve roadway conditions for the nearly 15,000 vehicles that travel this route daily and provide the infrastructure to support additional economic growth in the area.

Work on utility relocations throughout the corridor are scheduled to begin immediately followed shortly by the construction of the new bridge over Candies Creek.

Senator Mike Bell (R – Riceville), Representative Mark Hall (R- Cleveland), and Representative Dan Howell (R – Cleveland) represent Bradley County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

