Aging Commission Examines Financial Exploitation at Elder Abuse Task Force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) Executive Director James Dunn joined other members of the Elder Abuse Task Force to continue its study on financial exploitation of aging and vulnerable adults. Throughout the meeting, witnesses testified to the effects this type of elder abuse has on Tennesseans across an array of life areas.

“The testimony provided by our witnesses at today’s task force meeting proves the financial exploitation of older and vulnerable adults is a growing problem that crosses industries and areas of society,” said Dunn. “Tennessee’s seniors are susceptible to this form of elder abuse, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made the situation worse as they were isolated and lonely. As we look at formulating possible solutions to combat this issue, the Commission will continue to work with government, law enforcement, and private sector stakeholders to mitigate and prevent the economic and human impact of financial exploitation.”

Members of the Elder Abuse Task Force include representatives from the Tennessee Departments of Commerce and Insurance, Financial Institutions, Health, and Human Services. Other stakeholders on the Task Force include representatives from the District Attorneys General Conference, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bankers Association, Tennessee Credit Union League, and Tennessee Health Care Association.

You can view the full Task Force meeting here.

Background:

The Tennessee General Assembly originally enacted legislation in 2014 creating the Elder Abuse Task Force. Since its original authorization, the Task Force has been re-enacted several times to examine multiple aspects of elder abuse.

The most recent legislation enacted in May requires the Task Force to focus on the matter of financial exploitation and provide a report to the governor and members of the General Assembly on the impact of financial exploitation and legislative solutions to the issue.

