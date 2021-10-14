iS5 Communications Inc. Announces Two New Members to its Board of Directors

iS5 Communications is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Anju Virmani and Mr. Robert Foster to the Board of Directors.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iS5 Communications officially announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Ms. Anju Virmani and Mr. Robert Foster join iS5 Communications at an exciting time as the company grows its technology portfolio with innovative products and solutions for the critical infrastructure sector.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Ms. Anju Virmani and Mr. Robert Foster to our Board of Directors. Both members are seasoned executives and active board members who have held numerous positions in the technology and finance sectors, respectively. Their background and experience will provide iS5 Communications with strategic value and direction in the marketplace” said iS5Com’s Founder, President & CEO, Clive Dias.

Ms. Anju Virmani has enjoyed a successful career in leading organizations through transformations in technology and managing technology strategy and risk in the C Suite. Ms. Virmani retired from her role as Chief Information Officer of Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT). She currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Ontario Health where she is a member of the Finance, Risk and Audit Committee, and the Innovation and Transformation Committee.

In the past, Ms. Virmani served as an advisory member of the Advisory Council for National Security and the Cross Cultural Roundtable on National Security. She also served on the boards of Toronto Central Local Health Integration Network and the Toronto Transit Commission as a citizen board member.

Ms. Virmani supports initiatives in diversity and inclusion that provide technical education for women of diverse backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs through mentorship and scholarships.

Ms. Virmani holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Delhi (New Delhi, India), a Master’s degree in business administration from the City University of New York and a Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation.

Mr. Robert Foster B.A, M.A. (Economics), CFA, is Founder, President and CEO of Capital Canada, an independent investment banking firm. Mr. Foster focuses on negotiating and structuring mergers, acquisitions and financings. He has a long history of successful transactions, with a particular emphasis on media, sports and entertainment, aviation and real estate. His background includes periods as an analyst, director of research, corporate finance, sales and director of sales.

Mr. Foster currently serves on the board of Intertape Polymer Group, Hunter Amenities, Securcor and Anthem Media Group. In the past he has served on the boards of CHC Helicopters, Golf Town, Cargojet, Canada 3000 and Canadian Airlines Regional in addition to currently serving on a number of private company boards.

Mr. Foster is currently Chair of TO Live, a board appointed by Toronto City Council which is responsible for overseeing the business affairs and operation management of the Toronto Theatres. He serves as Chair of Business and Arts, an organization which connects arts professionals to business patrons and volunteers across the country. He also serves on the board of the Harbourfront Foundation, and previously served as the Co-chair of The Mayor’s Task Force- Arts & Theatre, Chair of Toronto Artscape, Chair of The Canadian Arts Summit, board member of The National Arts Centre – Ontario Scene and The Toronto Theatres Working Group. In 2011, Mr. Foster was the lead Co-Chair for a year-long examination of Toronto’s cultural capacity and priorities, which resulted in the Creative Capital Report for the City of Toronto. This has been embraced by City Council and is a guiding document for the city’s cultural funding and growth moving forward. Robert Foster was named co-recipient of the Rita Davies and Margo Bindhardt Cultural Leader Award. This award is presented biennially to an individual who has demonstrated cultural leadership in the development of arts and culture in Toronto.

Over his lifetime, Robert Foster has generously donated his time, expertise and financial support to more than 30 city and country building initiatives and organizations. He is proud of his wife Julia Foster and four grown children, who all also contribute to the enrichment of our community.

Mr. Foster was born in Vancouver and educated at the University of British Columbia and Queen’s University where he received his B.A. and M.A. (Economics) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.

About iS5 Communications Inc.

iS5 Communications Inc., is a global provider of integrated services and solutions, and manufacturer of intelligent Industrial Ethernet products. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Com’s services and products are key enablers of advanced technology implementation such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. All products have the ability to transmit data efficiently without the loss of any packets under harsh environments and EMI conditions.