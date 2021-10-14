AdMonsters and Folio: Announce Top Women in Media Awards
Debra Fleenor, Adapex President and Founder, Honored as Tech Trailblazer
I am extremely proud of our m4 Tech Suite™. In the world of programmatic advertising, it’s imperative to stay ahead of the tech in order to stay ahead in monetization.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapex is thrilled to announce that Debra Fleenor, Founder and President, is a 2021 Top Women in Media Honoree in the category Tech Trailblazers for women blazing the trail in media tech and ad tech.
AdMonsters together with Folio: honor an elite group of women who stand out for their significant contributions to their organizations and the digital media industry. They are innovators and solution-seekers breaking barriers, exceeding standards, and crushing goals. This year, the Top Women in Media Awards annual luncheon returns to an in-person event on December 1, 2021, to honor and celebrate the women who are changing the digital media landscape.
“I am so very honored to be considered a top woman in media as a Tech Trailblazer,” said Debra Fleenor, Founder and President, Adapex Inc. “I am extremely proud of our m4 Tech Suite™. In the world of programmatic advertising, it’s imperative to stay ahead of the tech in order to stay ahead in monetization. Since we began nearly 10 years ago, we have focused on maintaining a strong technological edge, and we have been developing, improving on, and trailblazing with our tech innovations. The entire Adapex team has had a part in its development and success. I also have to recognize our publisher partners who have collaborated with us to ensure our product provides the solutions they need to revolutionize their site performance and monetization.”
The m4 Tech Suite™ is notable in that it offers advanced features that can be custom tailored to individual site needs in a plug-and-play product. Its implementation has led to revenue and performance improvements across all our 700+ publisher partners. In fact, the Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ has been a game-changer for our clients and has powered significant increases across all key KPIs, resulting in double- and triple-digit revenue growth (50-520%).
No other company offers a programmatic technology solution with the advanced level of sophistication, custom features, performance analytics, real-time optimizations that the Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ provides. The m4 Tech Suite™ includes our most recent addition of Magnify™ which enables seamless connection to multiple ID solutions, in order to seize the opportunities for the cookieless future. One of the first to bring identity solutions to publishers of all sizes.
The Adapex team has years of experience and expertise in the digital space. “Debra is an innovative leader who directly drives Adapex’s growth and sets the strategic direction of the company for continued success in programmatic advertising,” states Andrew Moskowitz, Chief Revenue Officer. He adds, “Under Debra’s leadership, the entire team is invested in bringing creativity, innovation, and dedication to our clients to help grow their business and our company. We are extremely proud of Debra for this recognition and I am honored to be working for and with her to drive the company’s success.”
Debra Fleenor and the Adapex team have also been recognized in 2021 with other awards:
Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies (Ranked #967)
AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player
Stevie Award for Women in Business for Fastest Growing Company
Digiday Tech Award (Best Publisher Platform and Best Ad Tech Platform)
Drum Award Finalist (Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading)
About Adapex
Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best tech and services on the market. Adapex delivers double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year. Visit us at https://adapex.io/.
About Top Women in Media Awards:
Presented by AdMonsters and Folio: the Top Women in Media Awards were created to celebrate, inspire and bring together the women who make Publishing a dynamic community.
