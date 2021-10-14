Students & Teachers Gain Valuable Tools with AcademicInfluence.com Position Paper Resources

Students & teachers, better papers are possible with these proven tips and extensive resources from AcademicInfluence.com…

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School is back in session and that can only mean one thing--it’s paper-writing season. This time of year poses a challenge to countless students who struggle with research and writing, and to the teachers who must read their work. For every “A” paper, there are those that don’t make the grade.

AcademicInfluence.com provides writing insights, suggested topics, and even links to usable research materials, both for students who want to write the best position paper possible and for teachers who want their students to succeed. The newest resource in the AcademicInfluence.com library gets to the heart of producing a great paper:

How To Write the Perfect Position Paper

Just some of the tips covered in the article:

• Choosing a Topic

• Developing a Thesis Statement

• Identifying Credible Sources

• Building a Reference List

• Doing Research

“Speaking from experience, nothing elicits more groans from a class of students than the announcement of a paper and its due date,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “We want to take the groan out of learning and help students develop the skills they need to communicate ideas effectively and with confidence. Our position paper guide and our Study Starter resources give students the building blocks to begin writing better papers today.”

Along with pedagogically-proven advice on paper preparation in this latest article, middle school, high school, and homeschool students will find links to today’s leading public controversies as well as Study Starter resources covering government, important wars, influential psychologists & philosophers, and even insights on how to discern truth from lies through better understanding of logical fallacies. Biographies of important people, timelines, rankings, term definitions, essential books, groundbreaking studies, and real-life examples taken both from history and today’s headlines—AcademicInfluence.com makes it all available.

“We pull together the best tips for paper preparation and execution, we add a ton of background material, and we frame it all in a way students can understand. As with everything we do, AcademicInfluence.com remains committed to helping students achieve educational success, while empowering teachers to make it happen.” says Macosko. “Through our library of resources and powerful tools such as our Custom College Rankings, College Desirability Index, and College Strategist, we not only help students meet the demands of their education today, but also help equip them for a lifetime of successful learning.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. (Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the capabilities and advantages of this unique ranking technology and on the people who make it possible.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.