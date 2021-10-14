Asphalt and Curb and Gutter Repair Work Underway on S.D. Highway 71

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Contact: Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1220

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews have begun asphalt and curb and gutter repair work on S.D. Highway 71 this week. The project starts south of Hot Springs and runs for one mile.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 5 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the project.

Motorists are advised to travel 35 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less.

The prime contractor on the $70,000 project is Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-