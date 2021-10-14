Aesthetic Record Launches Virtual Patient Experience Platform for Aesthetic Clinics

Patient Entrance the VCS

AR's Virtual Clinic Suite connects patients to an immersive experience that includes booking, telehealth, retail sales and patient education.

Our partnership with V-Unite gives our practices a competitive advantage. This is game-changing technology, and we are excited to take the lead.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, a leading cloud based EMR & Practice Management solution, announced it is the first in the industry to launch a comprehensive digital platform where patients can interact and engage with brick-and-mortar clinics without sacrificing the patient experience. This new Virtual Clinic Suite combines the power of AR’s technology infrastructure with V-Unite, a company that enables organizations to integrate and build a digital strategy that complements and supports their operations and marketing in the physical world.

The Aesthetic Record Virtual Clinic Suite is anchored by AR’s HIPAA-compliant telehealth portal, a core feature that powers thousands of Aesthetic clinics in their efforts to conduct skincare and surgical consultations, good faith exams, medical visits and more. This new suite provides telehealth patients with an interactive, immersive 3D experience that is safe, secure, and easy. In addition to telehealth, the AR VCS provides practices with an eCommerce ecosystem that mimics the physical practice down to the products displayed on the shelf. Practices can bring skincare and retail sales to the forefront with integrations like Shopify that facilitate browsing and product purchases directly from the virtual lobby.

Practices can also showcase new products, Providers and services via interactive Treatment Rooms that can house videos, images, hyperlinked brochures and more. In addition, practices can livestream in-clinic events or upload educational or enduring content in the Education Rooms. All these interactive features are connected to the Practice’s online booking platform powered by Aesthetic Record which drives Patients into the Virtual Clinic Suite so they can take advantage of the various opportunities to learn and engage outside of the physical practice.

As part of the initial launch, the AR Sales & Engineering teams will work closely with practices to bring their digital presence online and get users up to speed. According to Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Officer at Aesthetic Record, “Our partnership with V-Unite gives our practices a competitive advantage. We are accustomed to and expect digital experiences in nearly every facet of our lives. Finally, we are bringing this to the forefront for patients of the modern aesthetic practice to schedule, shop, and start their virtual appointments from one unified platform. This is game-changing technology, and we are excited to take the lead.”

In addition to powering a digital ecosystem for physical clinics, the VCS can also support training institutions and product manufacturers. For organizations who sell content or need a learning management system, the VCS can house users and course assignments behind a secure login page or implement a contact form to trigger access to provide resources. The live-streaming capabilities make this platform an exceptional resource for a virtual audience to watch CME content or live treatments in real time. On demand content can be housed in various education rooms to provide enduring access to trainees long term. The platform can house product showcases, live 1:1 meetings, testimonials and more making it a valuable resource to elevate an attendees experience beyond a static webpage or traditional learning platform.

As the Aesthetic industry grows rapidly, so does the need to create high-quality, high impact digital alternatives without geographical, physical or human capital restrictions. As more practices enter the space, patient experience will continue to be a driving factor in competitive differentiation. With the Virtual Clinic Suite, practices have an opportunity to not only expand their reach exponentially, but they now have the ability to create a unique experience that elevates their brand and the experience they provide from lead generation to frequent guests.

About Aesthetic Record, LLC

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace is the only devoted eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers. With over 20,000 products, the ARM is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site. For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com

About V-Unite

V-Unite gives clients the opportunity to create ongoing experiences for training purposes or setting up virtual marketplaces, showrooms, and virtual offices. Our range of virtual suites are designed to be effective sales and marketing tools, while providing streamlined virtual event solutions for our clients’ needs. This white labelled platform enables organizations to integrate and build a digital strategy that complements and supports their operations and marketing in the physical world. V-Unite integrates with over 2000 other software applications to create a seamless experience for users and employees.

For corporate events or conferences, clients can make use of our hybrid event templates to incorporate our pre-recorded and live presentation options. We aim to get as close to the real immersive feel of attending a live event as possible with current technology, whilst ensuring all users can benefit regardless of their location or device.

Visit https://v-unite.com/ to learn more.

The Future of Patient Engagement is Here with the Aesthetic Record Virtual Clinic Suite