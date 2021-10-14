LogicBay to Host Panel Discussion with Industry Experts
Bringing together some of the brightest minds in manufacturing to discuss best practices for recruiting, training, and supporting service technicians.RALEIGH, NC, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogicBay Corporation, a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and ecosystem technology solutions provider for the manufacturing industry, is hosting a talent-packed panel discussion on Recruiting, Training, and Supporting Today’s Service Technicians on Tuesday, October 19th, 3pm EDT. Panelists in this event represent Daimler Trucks North America, Altec Service Group, Meritor, Carolina Tractor & Equipment (CTE), and Universal Technical Institute (UTI).
Given the high demand for service technicians, leaders in this space are presented with a unique set of training obstacles including shifting generational demographics and technological advances. LogicBay has an interesting perspective and is committed to helping their clients meet these challenges head-on in innovative ways.
Joe Thornton, Technical Training Manager at Carolina Tractor & Equipment (CTE) and one of the panelists described, “Today’s technicians demand a career path that offers training and development, and a chance for advancement. Through our partnership with LogicBay, CTE produced a multi-level Technician Career Development program on a digital platform that incorporates e-learning, instructor-led-training, competency score cards and performance reviews at a click of button. This program led to our technicians being more engaged, which translates into better retention.”
The online event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 19th, 3pm US Eastern time, but will also be available on-demand for registrants that aren’t able to attend the live broadcast. Key topics include:
• New approaches to recruiting service techs
• Supporting service tech career development
• Reaching new audiences such as fleet customers, technical school, etc.
• Use of online tools and virtual training approaches
• Tracking data for digital training programs
Those interested can register for the event here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3429967/8D8E4E84E23D9A75196E999BF90346C6.
About LogicBay Corporation:
LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and ecosystem solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to managing a global network of partners in multiple languages. FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry fosters opportunities for members to connect and collaborate effectively, exchange information, gain immediate access to content & courses, and activate new and incremental sources of revenue. For additional information, visit www.logicbay.com.
