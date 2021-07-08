LogicBay Expands Services Offering With Content Development Through ICOM Productions
Providing access to customized content development solutions helps ensure success of client sales and training programsRALEIGH, NC, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogicBay Corporation, a technology company providing Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and digital ecosystem solutions is now expanding their professional services offerings to include content development through ICOM Productions Inc. Both companies are part of a broader group of B2B companies in the Pluribus Technologies portfolio, with the ICOM acquisition taking place in late May 2021.
LogicBay, a long-time solution provider for the manufacturing industry currently offers an array of professional and consulting services and software enhancements to existing clients including data importing & exporting, technology integrations, remote content connections, Single Sign-On, custom reporting and administrative support. Adding ICOM’s content development to the table brings something new and exciting for current and future customers.
“We are thrilled to extend our reach through ICOM’s content development services,” says LogicBay President Tim Lindsay. “Many of our current customers are experiencing challenges associated with delivering learning, compliance, and training content to their audiences. ICOM’s custom digital learning formats including virtual reality, motion graphics, video and 3D animation are helping us bridge many gaps and resolve those challenges. Having ICOM as a partner helps us deliver new product offerings to our clients and reach new markets, allowing LogicBay to continue to grow and innovate.”
Learn more about LogicBay’s professional, consulting and content development services by visiting https://www.logicbay.com/services.
About LogicBay Corporation: LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and ecosystem solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to managing a global network of partners in multiple languages. FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry fosters opportunities for members to connect and collaborate effectively, exchange information, gain immediate access to content & courses, and activate new and incremental sources of revenue. For additional information, visit www.logicbay.com.
About ICOM Productions Inc.: Since 1996, ICOM Productions has been at the forefront of developing innovative learning solutions, partnering with some of the world’s largest and most dynamic organizations to create high-impact products with targeted learning objectives. Specialization in Online Learning, Video and Motion Graphics Production, Virtual Reality and 3D Development and Eco Learning Systems. For additional information, visit www.icomproductions.ca.
About Pluribus Technologies Inc.: Pluribus Technologies (named from the Latin term meaning "from many, becomes one") was founded in 2018 with the goal of consolidating the smaller players in the B2B software industry. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when they are seeking a succession plan. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. For additional information, visit https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.
Seth Jacobsen
LogicBay
+1 910-616-9311
email us here