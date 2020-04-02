Technicians for North America Program Launched by Caterpillar

Technicians for North America

LogicBay’s Technology Supports Caterpillar’s Online Training Program

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogicBay is proud to be a technology and services solutions supplier to Caterpillar in support of the recent launch of Caterpillar’s free-online program from Caterpillar University, Technicians for North America . The official announcement comes during North America’s largest construction tradeshow, CONEXPO , taking place recently in Las Vegas. The global leader in construction and mining equipment has previously launched regional online technician training programs in Africa, Arabia, and the Caribbean. The training is available to individuals with no previous instruction and for existing students or technicians looking to expand their learning and employability. The success of the program leverages a combination of Caterpillar’s global brand, support from Cat dealers throughout North America, and an audience of future technicians who gain access to world-class foundational training content to advance their career.It’s easy to enroll - all courses are available via computer at any time of day, and accessible whenever it fits the prospective technician’s schedule. Program benefits include immediate certificate of completion and improved opportunities for career development in the heavy equipment industry or entering a leading vocational school.“We’re thrilled to support Caterpillar in the launch of the Technicians for North America program,” said LogicBay CEO John Panaccione. “Based on the success that we’ve seen from existing programs elsewhere across the globe, we’re confident that Caterpillar – working alongside their network of dealers - is well-positioned to generate the same levels of job opportunities for tomorrow’s technicians here in North America.”Given that the Technicians for North America courses are free, easily accessible, and open to the general public, participants are introduced to critical skills and knowledge to start their journey to become a qualified technician for Cat dealers. This presents an immense opportunity for individuals that are interested in learning more about the operational principles offered though Caterpillar, opening the door to employment and new career development paths at Cat dealers throughout North America.About LogicBay:LogicBay provides technology and service solutions that enable manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Daimler Trucks North America, and Meritor to build, scale, and optimize their dealer network. LogicBay’s technology suite includes Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Learning Management System (LMS), and FUSE.FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry fosters opportunities for members to connect and collaborate effectively, exchange information, gain immediate access to content & courses and activate new and incremental sources of revenue. For additional information, visit: https://www.growwithfuse.com/



