Non-Operated and Mineral DJ Basin Assets for Sale
Non-Operated Working Interest and Mineral Assets and Associated Lands for Sale in the DJ BasinDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by Pivotal Petroleum Partners, LP ("Seller") to divest certain non-operated working interest and mineral assets and associated lands in the DJ Basin of Colorado.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a diversified revenue stream with varying well vintage and locations spread across multiple Basin-leading operators. The assets are producing approximately 150 BOEPD (36% oil) from the Niobrara and Codell formations, and annualized cash flow is anticipated to be about $1.3 MM from the PDP wells. There is additional cash flow anticipated to come online in 2021-2022 from 7 DUCs and 8 AFEd wells, and 30 infill drilling locations provide longer term growth.
Pivotal Petroleum Partners, LP a privately-held oil and gas company, based in Dallas, Texas. Formed in 2013, as a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC. The company has a well-established track record of growth through working with leading operators in oil and gas, delineated domestic plays.
Bids for the opportunity with Pivotal Petroleum Partners referenced in this press release are due November 16th, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
