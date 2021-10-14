Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,592 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Prosecutors Face Default in $22 Million Lawsuit

File Photo: Kok Leng Yeo, CC SA 2.0

DANIELSON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late August, two African-American professionals, Deafueh Monbo and Juahdi Monbo, filed a $22 Million lawsuit in federal court against Connecticut prosecutor Elizabeth Leaming, former prosecutor Mark Stabile, and others for allegedly forging court documents in order to initiate and maintain illegal prosecution against them.

An answer to the lawsuit was due by September 29, 2021. Leaming, Stabile, and their co-defendants did not file an answer by the September 29, 2021 deadline and face default.

On October 5, 2021, the Monbos filed for a certificate of default against Leaming, Stabile, and their co-defendants, according to federal court records.

The Case Number is 1:21-CV-02287-ABJ in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: The Monbos

Media Relations
Element Press News
Media@ElementPressNews.com

You just read:

Connecticut Prosecutors Face Default in $22 Million Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.