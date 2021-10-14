Connecticut Prosecutors Face Default in $22 Million Lawsuit

File Photo: Kok Leng Yeo, CC SA 2.0

DANIELSON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late August, two African-American professionals, Deafueh Monbo and Juahdi Monbo, filed a $22 Million lawsuit in federal court against Connecticut prosecutor Elizabeth Leaming, former prosecutor Mark Stabile, and others for allegedly forging court documents in order to initiate and maintain illegal prosecution against them.

An answer to the lawsuit was due by September 29, 2021. Leaming, Stabile, and their co-defendants did not file an answer by the September 29, 2021 deadline and face default.

On October 5, 2021, the Monbos filed for a certificate of default against Leaming, Stabile, and their co-defendants, according to federal court records.

The Case Number is 1:21-CV-02287-ABJ in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: The Monbos