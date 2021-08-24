Connecticut Prosecutors Hit with $22 Million Lawsuit for Allegedly Forging Crucial Court Documents

Superior Court in Danielson, Connecticut

Without probable cause to substantiate criminal charges, a case must be dismissed” — U.S. Supreme Court

DANIELSON, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two African-American professionals recently filed a $22 Million lawsuit in federal court against Connecticut prosecutor Elizabeth Leaming, former prosecutor Mark Stabile, and others for allegedly forging court documents in order to initiate and maintain illegal prosecution against them.

The lawsuit states that Deafueh Monbo, a veteran certified public accountant, and Juahdi Monbo, an immunologist and virologist, were illegally arrested and unlawfully detained by Troop D officers in Danielson, Connecticut, in September 2019.

The two African-American professionals have no prior criminal history.

According to the complaint, prosecutor Leaming, former prosecutor Stabile, and their co-defendants allegedly conspired to illegally prosecute the Monbos for charges that they knew were not supported by probable cause.

“Probable cause” exists if the facts and circumstances would lead a reasonable person to believe an offense was committed and that the accused committed it. Without probable cause to substantiate criminal charges, a case must be dismissed.

Instead of dismissing the Monbos’ cases in September 2019 for lack of probable cause, prosecutor Leaming, former prosecutor Stabile, and their co-defendants falsified information and used a fictitious signature of a Judge to forge probable cause documents, then filed those fake probable cause documents with the court in order to unlawfully prosecute charges against the Monbos, the lawsuit alleges.

In addition to the $22 Million in monetary damages, the lawsuit demands an injunction against prosecutor Leaming and her co-defendants, prohibiting them from any further activities that violate the constitutional rights of the Monbos.

Jack W. Fischer, Barry F. Armata, and Tammy Fluet are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. The Case Number is 8:21-CV-01996- PWG in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

View a copy of the complaint and exhibits here and at www.ElementPressNews.com

SOURCE: The Monbos