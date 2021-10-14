CellCore Biosciences Partners with OHH! Oklahoma Holistic Health Conference
Holistic Health Conference Hosted by Conscious Aging in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 16th is Sponsored by CellCore
When my practitioner put me on CellCore, I finally got my life back. I hope to do the same for people through this event.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OHH! (Oklahoma Holistic Health) conference hosted by Conscious Aging will be on Saturday, October 16th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm CT. The conference is designed to connect health care practitioners to each other and to patients needing holistic guidance in their health journeys. Participants can attend for free, in-person or virtually, and can register here.
— Morgan Pomfret
CellCore Biosciences, a sponsor of the event, is an all-natural health company for practitioners. Their focus is on laying down building blocks of health, such as gut and immune support. The company will be represented at the conference by Oklahoma Area Sales Manager for CellCore, Morgan Pomfret. Pomfret will share a presentation about CellCore and their practitioner partnership opportunities.
Pomfret shares, “My hope for this event is to bring practitioners to CellCore and strengthen their community relationship, as well as connect people to CellCore practitioners so they can get their health and life back. I know what it’s like to be in the trenches and to have lost your health completely. When my practitioner put me on CellCore, I finally got my life back. I hope to do the same for people through this event.”
As a natural health enthusiast, Pomfret has been working with CellCore for the last two years and continues to promote their message of hope and health throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.
You can follow Pomfret on Instagram here for more information about holistic health and CellCore products. Learn more about CellCore on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/).
Pomfret concludes, “For me, it’s truly about helping people.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
