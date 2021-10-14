Asbury University will host 4th annual Embrace Conference

Event on Nov. 9-10 to explore grace-filled reconciliation and racial injustices

Few issues tear at the fabric of our Christianity and our nation like racial division and inequality. Asbury University's Embrace Conference stands to meet the challenge, believing in a better day.”
— Dr. Michael O. Emerson, University of Illinois Chicago
WILMORE, KY, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sponsored by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, Asbury University will host the 4th annual Embrace Conference in Wilmore Nov. 9-10, 2021, to explore grace-filled reconciliation. A key highlight of the event is Dr. Michael O. Emerson, professor and department head of Sociology at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“Racial and ethnic justice can become a reality when we recognize the indelible worth of each other. Psalm 8 proclaims that humankind is of immeasurable worth,” said Associate Vice President of Intercultural Affairs Rev. Dr. Esther Jadhav. “The conference promises to be thought provoking and challenging. It invites us to re-imagine our future together and what could be if we saw each other as made in the image of God.”

Considered a leading national scholar on race and religion, Emerson is widely published, including 15 books like the award-winning Divided by Faith and People of the Dream: Multiracial Congregations in the United States. Emerson’s work has been featured in hundreds of news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNN, USA Today, and NPR.

“Few issues tear at the fabric of our Christianity and our nation like racial division and inequality,” Emerson said. “The Embrace Conference stands to meet the challenge, believing in a better day.”

The Office of Intercultural Affairs is working in collaboration with the Office of Intercultural Life and the Executive Cabinet’s Student Intercultural Programs branch to present the conference, which commences Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. with registration and concludes at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition to Emerson’s visit, the conference includes a panel discussion and breakout sessions to create a multifaceted conversation about the work of racial reconciliation with experienced individuals working in a variety of diverse settings. Other special guests are David & Suzi Turley, Nesbert & Kelli Vaval, and Jorge & Ashley Castorena. The Embrace Conference also includes a presentation by Jared Porter and breakout sessions led by Dr. Tom McCall, Dr. David Swartz, Briana Persley, Dr. Steve Ybarrola and Dr. Medine Keener.

Asbury University students, faculty, and the public are invited to attend the Embrace Conference. The cost is $50 for individuals and $30 per person for groups of five or more. Registration is free with an Asbury University ID. The conference commences on Tuesday night. A T-shirt and two meals are included in the fee. Visit www.asbury.edu/EmbraceConference to learn more and register.

About

Asbury University is a nationally ranked Christian liberal arts institution in the heart of Kentucky with 15 academic departments offering more than 150 undergraduate areas of study, along with graduate degrees and certification programs in business administration, media communication and education and an online adult professional services program. More than 22,000 living alumni surround the globe, leading and serving in all 50 states and at least 80 nations.

