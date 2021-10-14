EdTech Company Announces Buy One Give One Tutor Program to Help Students in Need
EdTech Start-up commits to educational equity with launch of 'Buy One Give One' initiative. Families can now buy a tutoring session for a child in need.WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Teacher Marketplace (TTM), an EdTech company based in Westport, CT, announces a special program dedicated to educational equity and accessibility for all students across the nation.
TTM has launched a new program called 'Buy One Give One.' Now families have an opportunity to buy a tutoring session for a child in need, or donate an amount of their choice to fund a tutor for a child who cannot afford one.
This is one of many initiatives where TTM is able to further their commitment to educational equity and access. TTM believes that individualized, high-quality educational experiences should be available to all children, regardless of a family’s income.
With the Delta variant driving uncertainty with quarantines and school closures, parents and teachers alike want to keep their children on track. One way to do this is by allowing them to learn in a consistent, safe and secure environment, without compromising the quality of the education they are receiving. Today’s learning challenges presented by Covid-19 are unprecedented and supplemental education and remediation have never been more important.
TTM was founded last year out of a need created by Covid-19 and the changing landscape of the education system. Today, TTM is dedicated to providing education to all students, regardless of their family’s economic status. Their platform connects families and tutors, starting at only $10/hour for both remote and in-person private education.
To join TTM on their mission to provide high-quality education to all students, please visit their website. Find an educator for your child today: offering remote or in-person private instruction, and even an educator to teach in a pod. To purchase a tutoring session for a student in need, simply add to cart at when paying for a tutoring session.
