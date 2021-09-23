EdTech Company Launches Strategic Partnerships with Local Tutoring Companies
EdTech company The Teacher Marketplace launches program with local tutoring companies to meet Covid-generated demand for much needed educational resources.
Local tutoring companies are being stretched thin. Parents seek high quality teachers to help with their kids’ education due to Covid. We partner with companies like NC Tutors to assist in the demand.”WESTPORT, CT, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut based EdTech company The Teacher Marketplace (TTM) announces the launch of their local tutoring company partnership program.
— Chessa Kenney, Head of Operations
With school closures and an increased demand in finding education resources, TTM is providing much needed overflow resources to tutoring companies. An example of this new program is with North Carolina based, NC Tutors & Educational Services, owned by Kim Wise. Ms. Wise and her team of teachers offer individualized instruction and assessment adapted to the child’s learning preferences, online nationally, or in-person in the Raleigh area.
“Local tutoring companies are being stretched very thin from parents seeking high quality teachers to help with their kids’ education due to Covid. We are thrilled to partner with companies like NC Tutors where we can help them scale their business nationally, provide a comprehensive tech solution, and assist in the overwhelming demand for high quality tutors during the unfortunate challenges presented by Covid,” states Chessa Kenney, Head of Operations.
“We are excited to work with TTM to help provide high quality and vetted tutors/teachers to our students. Covid has resulted in a spike in demand and it's invaluable to have partners like TTM to help with this dynamic.” states Ms. Wise.
Through this program, TTM aims to help educators, students, and schools struggling from covid-related closures and quarantines. Local tutoring companies will be able to grow their business, increase their brand exposure to a national audience, and get help to field the increase in requests from families due to Covid.
According to Kenney, “TTM plans to institute many more partnerships and revenue-sharing programs with local tutoring companies in the coming weeks to help families during these challenging times. We want to ensure that kids remain on track, particularly when a school quarantines students without a robust remote learning solution in place.”
About The Teacher Marketplace
TTM was founded last year out of a need created by Covid-19 and the changing landscape of the education system to improve options for educators and students alike. TTM is dedicated to providing tutors to all students in need, regardless of their family’s economic status. The platform connects families and tutors for both remote and in-person sessions. TTM supports teachers and educational advancement by donating 10% of profits to Educators For Excellence (e4e.org).
TTM is a true marketplace where educators in all disciplines, grade levels, subjects and experience can be found. TTM is committed to helping all children have access to a high quality education. Their tutor prices start at only $10 per hour. Find them at TheTeacherMarketplace.com and on Instagram @theteachermarketplace.
About NC Tutors and Educational Services
NC Tutors supports students by creating an individualized platform with curriculum and assessments for a wide range of learning styles. They offer a wide array of diverse academic and social emotional learning programs for Kindergarten through 12th grade, including special education and general curriculum. They strive to engage, educate and empower students for success in their community.Their collaborative team of specialists possesses a strong desire to help students reach their full potential. Follow them on Instagram @NCTutorsEdsvcs.
Sherrie Perkovich
The Teacher Marketplace
sherrie@theteachermarketplace.com