EdTech Company Announces October Tutoring Promotion To Help Quarantined Students
We’ve been following reports of temporary school closures & quarantines across the US. We can’t just sit on the sidelines when our company was built to help during these unprecedented circumstances”WESTPORT, CT, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTech company The Teacher Marketplace (TTM) is committed to helping children succeed in the face of school closures and quarantines due to the rise of the Covid Delta variant. Starting today and running through the 31st of October, TTM is offering families of students who have been quarantined $30 off their first tutoring session for either in-person or remote learning.
— Chessa Kenney, Head of Operations
According to TTM’s Operations and Engagement Director Chessa Kenney, “We’ve been following the reports of temporary school closures and quarantines across the nation. We can’t just sit on the sidelines when our company was built to help during these unprecedented circumstances.”
One of TTM’s core values is getting students who need tutoring access to high quality teachers, irrespective of the students’ economic circumstances.
With the Delta variant continuing to drive uncertainty, parents and teachers alike want to keep their children on track and allow them to learn in a safe and secure environment without compromising the quality of the education they are receiving. With the continued learning challenges presented by Covid-19, supplemental education and remediation have never been more important.
To take advantage of this $30 savings, visit theteachermarketplace.com and sign up for a new family account using the code: October30 and your savings will automatically be applied with your first booking.
About The Teacher Marketplace (TTM)
TTM was founded last year out of a need created by Covid-19 and the changing landscape of the education system to improve options for educators and students alike. TTM is dedicated to providing tutors to all students in need, regardless of their family’s economic status. The platform connects families and tutors for both remote and in-person sessions. TTM supports teachers and educational advancement by donating 10% of profits to Educators For Excellence (e4e.org).
TTM is a true marketplace where educators in all disciplines, grade levels, subjects and experience can be found. TTM is committed to helping all children have access to a high quality education. Their tutor prices start at only $10 per hour.
