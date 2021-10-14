Ohio Department of Education Releases Abbreviated 2020-2021 School Report Cards

Release date: 10/14/2021

Columbus, OHIO - The Ohio Department of Education today released the 2020-2021 Ohio School Report Cards. Due to the continued challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s report cards, like last year’s, do not contain overall grades for any districts or buildings, individual grades or ratings for given components or performance measures. This is in keeping with legislation passed earlier this year, which acknowledged the various obstacles to education the pandemic has presented.

This year, the Ohio School Report Cards provide information on graduation rates, Prepared for Success indicators, and demographic and enrollment data, along with other district and school operational details.

The results of the report cards are not unexpected given the disruptions in learning and challenging circumstances during the last school year. As always, data from the Ohio School Report Cards can only tell part of the story of any given school or district. Collecting, understanding and using student data to inform instruction are more important than ever as districts and schools develop and implement plans to address the academic, social and emotional needs of each Ohio student.

“While we do not have as much information as we normally would, schools and districts can use the data in this year’s report cards to guide decisions about where and how to focus time, efforts and resources that will best serve their students in the midst of pandemic-related challenges,” said Dr. Stephanie K. Siddens, interim state superintendent of public instruction. “The entire education community continues to model perseverance, dedication and resilience despite challenges that still exist both inside and outside the classroom. I commend districts and schools across the state for their commitment to innovation and creativity as they continue to ensure students, educators and staff are healthy, safe and successful every day.”

The Ohio Department of Education, along with its partners, continue to provide resources and supports to help districts and schools make student-centric decisions that lead to improvement.

The Ohio School Report Cards and other data for all schools and districts, including community and other schools, are available at reportcard.education.ohio.gov. For information explaining available report card metrics, see the Report Card Resources for the 2021 Report Card User Guide.

To highlight each district’s unique qualities and attributes, the Department includes a link on each district report card to a district-created webpage containing more information.

Finally, to find out about the changes to the Ohio School Report Cards next school year, check out the Upcoming Report Card Reforms webpage.

