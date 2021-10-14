7 Days For The Troops Comes to the Vicksburg Tallulah Airport
Service connected disabled Marine Veteran Scott Burns devoted himself to helping other disabled Veterans.
Scott is a true rockstar for Veterans everywhere!”TALLULAH, LOUISIANA , U.S.A, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Days for the Troops is once again holding its fundraising program for PHH. The program concept was created and developed by service connected disabled Marine Veteran Scott Burns, who has devoted himself to helping other disabled Veterans. For the past 15 years, Scott has camped on top of a 15-foot tower for seven days straight to raise awareness and bring attention to the plight of service connected disabled Veterans. The 7 Days for the Troops initiative is intended to draw attention to Veterans and allow individuals to become educated about their disabilities and needs. While 7 Days for the Troops has been around for 15 years, Scott Burns is camping out in Tallulah, Louisiana for the very first time. This program, which runs from October 17th, 2021 - October 23rd, 2021 in Tallulah, Louisiana, will be taking place at the Vicksburg Tallulah Airport. Due to the fundraising success related to Tupelo’s 7 Days for the Troops programs, Purple Heart Homes has been able to assist countless service connected disabled Veterans across the USA.
— John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes
Scott Burns worked with John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes, to expand 7 Days for the Troops. “Scott is a true rockstar for Veterans everywhere!” said Gallina. “Thank you, Scott, for all you have done and continue to do to support Disabled Veterans Housing needs. You have and are making a huge difference!” said Gallina. “And we are especially grateful for the generosity of the sponsors which have made this program possible. As we celebrate the 15 years of Scott’s program, we are excited about the possibility to assist even more deserving Veterans in Louisiana and throughout the U.S.”
Please join Purple Heart Home, Scott Burns, and the sponsors for seven days of fun and excitement at the Vicksburg Tallulah Airport. Bring your friends and families and enjoy games, food, and fun, while participating in our efforts to raise money to help provide safe and accessible homes for our disabled Veterans.
PHHUSA has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place and The Veterans Home Opportunity Program. From building a ramp to providing home ownership opportunities to Veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, PHHUSA’s programs are designed to fit the specific needs of Veterans of all ages and from all eras. Please join PHHUSA and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a chapter in your community. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help PHHUSA in its mission to provide housing solutions for service connected disabled and aging Veterans.
About Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
LAYN THOMAS
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
