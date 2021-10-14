Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,598 in the last 365 days.

Public input requested for proposed improvements on Iowa 31 in Cherokee County

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 14, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed improvements on Iowa 31 from Cherokee County Road C-66 in Washta to U.S. 59.

The proposed project involves 3” milling and a 6” Portland cement concrete overlay.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Through traffic on Iowa 31 would be detoured using U.S. 59 and Cherokee County Road C-66. For more information, see the website listed below.  

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed project, contact Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-274-5834 or 712-261-0405, email shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by October 21, 2021 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to:  https://bit.ly/iowadot4393.

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.

You just read:

Public input requested for proposed improvements on Iowa 31 in Cherokee County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.