Vladimer Botsvadze - World Biz Magazine Interview With A World-Renowned Thought Leader
World Biz Magazine Interviews World-Renowned Marketing Thought Leader And Influencer, Vladimer Botsvadze.
I'm audience-centric by nature, relentlessly focused on driving marketing results and putting human beings at the forefront of everything I do.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine - Industry Thought Leaders - Interview Series.
World Biz Magazine recently interviewed Vladimer Botsvadze to gain his perspectives on a variety of topics that are on the minds of C-Suite leaders globally.
Vladimer Botsvadze is a globally-renowned, award-winning, digital transformation and social media influencer, Fortune 500 consultant, thought leader, futurist, professor, keynote speaker, startup advisor, and media personality, who has always been at the forefront of fast-paced industries.
He has more than 15 years of international experience in marketing and innovation with a proven track record guiding executives and top brands worldwide to initiate change, drive growth and position brands as market leaders in their industries. The work he has done to advance marketing has been recognized globally winning more than 200 global awards. He's the first global influencer to achieve the ''Sevenfold Crown'' No. 1 Marketing, AI, Retail, Management, Sales, Digital Transformation, and Innovation global ranking by Thinkers360. Vladimer is ranked by Kred in the top 1% of global social media influencers.
Vladimer is widely recognized for his visionary leadership and trailblazing innovation. Through his consulting, speaking, teaching, startup advising, and mentoring services, companies have grown from a groundbreaking idea into the fastest growing companies. He has been recommended by the top executives from London Business School, Google, KPMG, MasterCard, AC Milan, Forrester Research, PepsiCo, Dell, Accenture, and other leading global brands. Vladimer has worked on billion-dollar marketing projects and top brands generated $3.5 billion growth in revenue through his practical marketing growth strategies. His clients attain record-breaking success and he has been interviewed by TV channels, radio shows, podcast episodes on topics related to social media and digital transformation including Dr. Diane Hamilton for a nationally syndicated radio show, Authority Magazine, Irish Tech News, Billion Success, Natfluence CX Buzz, Engati, Emerging Europe, The Awards Magazine, Onalytica, and other media outlets. Vladimer is a member of the CMO Council, IoT Council, IoT Premier League, Global Entrepreneurship Network, XR4ALL, Amsterdam Economic Board - Amsterdam Smart City, Sydney Startup Hub, Singapore Startup Hub, and D&AD. He is currently a marketing expert advisor and mentor at OnFrontiers in New York City and Wiseup Networks in the UK. His marketing quotes are recognized among the world's best quotes by Engage Bay that have never been taught at business schools. He has been invited to work as a judge for the Digital Revolution Awards in the UK.
Vladimer is one of the world's most requested marketing speakers. He advises boards and executive teams of the world's most powerful brands.
Some Quotes From The Interview
"I have met with many CEOs throughout the world and I helped them in many ways including outperforming the competition like a winning brand, improving speed and flexibility with emerging tech, maintaining customer centricity in ever-changing operating environments... My clients achieve record-breaking success and my expertise gives them a competitive advantage. I'm the actual marketing and digital transformation speaker everyone is looking for because I'm audience-centric. I prepare organizations to win in the digital age and design future-proof strategies that guarantee success and sustainability."
"Companies are spending more than a million dollars per year on AI initiatives. There has been a 14X increase in the number of AI start-ups within the past ten years. 27% of the US skills market demand AI skills. AI will grow to become a $190B industry by 2025."
"Across the globe, I make marketing more human and deliver powerful results. Whether you're a person trying to become an influencer, a brand embarking on a new marketing campaign, or an event looking for a speaker, let's do great things together."
READ THE INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/vladimer-botsvadze-interview-with-a-world-renowned-thought-leader
