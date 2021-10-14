United States Digital Asset Management Market Share 2021: Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the United States digital asset management market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Digital Asset Management Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States digital asset management market reached a strong growth in 2020. Digital asset management (DAM) stands for an automated solution that stores, shares, and organizes digital assets on a single interface. It assists the organizations in quick storage, retrieval, and utilization of processed data files, engineering blueprints, text documents, web pages, audios, videos, and graphics, etc. Furthermore, the DAM solutions also allow the authorized user to retrieve, review, edit and share data through a centralized interface. As a result, DAM solutions are widely adopted across diverse sectors, including information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, etc.
The rising adoption of digital asset management solutions for organizing, storing, and retrieving rich media assets, including video, music, photo, animation, and other multimedia content, in a cost-effective manner is primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of digital marketing trends is also driving the utilization of DAM solutions. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud-based DAM solutions for reducing the risk of data leakage along with minimizing the overhead costs of hardware installation and maintenance involved in on-premise counterparts is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of numerous government regulations for maintaining operational transparency and improving digital workflow has led to the emergence of advanced DAM solutions and services. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the United States digital asset management market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
United States Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Brand Asset Management System
Library Asset Management System
Production Asset Management System
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Consulting
System Integration
Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Application:
Sales and Marketing
Broadcast and Publishing
Others
Breakup by Deployment:
On-premises
Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Sector:
Media and Entertainment
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Education
Travel and Tourism
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
