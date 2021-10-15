SaleYee's Strategic Partnership with Avasam Creates A Surefire Integrated Solution for UK Dropshipping
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the pandemic outbreak, online businesses have been confronting huge challenges, such as supply chain disruptions, sharp increases of global shipping costs, increased competition, and so on. To help UK sellers overcome these challenges and grow their online businesses while remaining competitive, SaleYee Dropshipping Platform has established strategic cooperation with Avasam, a UK-based multi-channel dropshipping marketplace.
SaleYee.com Trusted by Avasam As a Top Dropshipping Supplier
SaleYee is founded by pioneers in China's cross-border e-commerce and supply chain management, dedicated to empowering online retails to sell easily and earn globally. Through the accumulation of experience over a decade, SaleYee's professionals know clearly that quality products and fast delivery are essential for e-commerce success, therefore, they provide 30,000+ quality dropshipping products through extensive product research and strict quality control, as well as fast and free delivery from its global warehouses with a total area of 630,000+ sq.m.
Because SaleYee's diverse product range and professional dropshipping services meet Avasam's requirements of accurate product data, quality inventory, attractive margins, and high service standards, a strategic partnership program has been proposed by the UK-based dropshipping marketplace.
Reputable Supply Chain Resources Accessible for More UK Retailers
Through meetings and friendly negotiations going on for over half a year, both parties reached an agreement on their strategic partnership. Heretofore, the soft launch has been completed successfully and both platforms are connected via API for full automation, including the synchronization of product data, inventory, tracking information, and payment processing. Tens of thousands of SaleYee's selected dropshipping products in Home & Garden, Fitness, Hobbies, etc. are available for Avasam users who are looking to diversify, trial new lines, and expand their online businesses.
"We are delighted to establish strategic cooperation with Avasam and enable online sellers to use their trusted automation to efficiently source products from SaleYee. This is a good opportunity for SaleYee and Avasam to combine strengths to upgrade our dropshipping service. Our partnership combines SaleYee's immense cross-border supply chain resources and Avasam's efficient automation system, we believe it will help UK online retailers to start and scale their businesses much more easily."
—Sky Tsang, CEO, SaleYee
"Avasam's team is impressed with SaleYee's extensive product range, quality inventory, as well as fast and free delivery from their 16 UK distribution centers. We are very excited to launch our strategic partnership with SaleYee and provide our network of sellers with easy access to sourcing from SaleYee. This is a perfect combination of all the automation, support, and functionality of Avasam with SaleYee's diverse range of categories, which is an efficient and surefire way to help online sellers to expand their dropshipping businesses."
—Peter Turney, COO, Avasam
Wrapping up
Under the impact of COVID-19, retail businesses are looking for efficient ways to deal with supply chain challenges and remain competitive. The cooperation between SaleYee and Avasam is just in time for online sellers who are busy preparing for the forthcoming holiday shopping season. Currently, both SaleYee's and Avasam's teams are in close cooperation with each other to formulate plans and take effective measures to promote further development of dropshipping in the UK.
About SaleYee
SaleYee is a global dropshipping platform founded by pioneers with over a decade-long experience in cross-border e-commerce. With deeper business insights, SaleYee offers online retailers worldwide 30,000+ strictly selected top-selling products, fast and free delivery from 630,000+ sq.m. warehouses in the US, UK, DE, FR, and CZ.
SaleYee is dedicated to providing professional services that online retailers can effortlessly leverage for better growth, including free big data-based product recommendations, sales consultancy, advanced order management, guaranteed after-sales support, and so on.
No membership fees are needed, only minutes to get started with SaleYee. We empower global sellers by making it easier to sell without inventory, earn bigger profits, and grow their businesses at low costs while running low risks in wider markets.
About Avasam
Avasam is the UK's only multi-channel DropShipping marketplace, providing all the tools needed for online sellers to integrate their store, source products from UK-based verified suppliers, and automate their order processing, payments, and shipping.
Avasam automates the core back-end processes such as order flow, payments, and shipping instructions while also providing a comprehensive governance framework including strict performance SLAs for suppliers, post-sale support, and dispute resolution so that online retailers can focus on scaling their business.
Avasam is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, and this is where most of their team are based. They also have offices in India, Czech Republic, and Colombia.
Cheryl Song
