SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution

SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution

GUANGZHOU, SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.Deep-seated collaboration scales the eCommerce business and advances the competitiveness of online sellers in the dynamic environmentWith in-depth expertise in multiple business fields and processes, SaleYee and EKM aim to shape the future development of eCommerce and dropshipping. With multifaceted experience and market insight in managing dropshipping, SaleYee and EKM will get together to offer more premium, high-quality, and deserved resources as well as strictly selected products to eCommerce practitioners.“SaleYee was built with the goal of enabling new and established businesses to sell easily and earn globally without going through painstaking product research and tying up valuable capital to inventory.We're excited to partner with EKM, UK's leading online shop provider, and enable UK-based e-commerce businesses to grow easily in a short time by dropshipping high-quality products in a wide range of categories from SaleYee and taking advantage of our fast & free delivery in the UK.”- Sky Tsang, CEO & Founder, SaleYee"One of the most difficult issues for new internet startups is knowing where to source products. Dropshipping is a simple and inexpensive method to test new products or even launch an online business. EKM and SaleYee's new partnership will make it much easier to start your own online business. EKM is thrilled to be working with SaleYee. This partnership will make it even easier for startups to launch their own internet businesses."- Mark Gilbertson, Business Development Manager, EKM6 highlights elaborate better services for the online sellersEasy to set up: It is easy to start EKM dropshipping with SaleYee. There are no membership fees, no MOQ, and no inventory cost required.Handy product sourcing: SaleYee provides EKM shop owners with 30,000 quality and profitable SKUs and winning products, which are strictly selected from reliable factories.Automated stock & order sync: Dropshippers' workload is reduced by using SaleYee to automate inventory management and order fulfillment for their EKM stores.Local warehouses: SaleYee has over 630,000 sq.m. global warehouses to ensure orders are dispatched from local warehouses and reduce shipping time.Free & fast shipping: Orders can be freely delivered to the end customers from the nearest local warehouse speedily.Worry-free service: SaleYee's support team offers professional 1-on-1 sales consultancy and after-sales service, meeting EKM shop owners' needs.SaleYee is a global dropshipping platform that gathered elites who are deeply involved in cross-border e-commerce. With in-depth business insights, we provide global online retailers with premium products, fast and free delivery from our 630,000+ square meters of local warehouses, and more professional services. Quality dropshipping services will promote the better success of your business.About EKMEKM is the UK's No.1 online shop provider. It is a perfect solution for startups, offering UK-based e-commerce support and ongoing account manager support. since 2002, EKM has been trusted by thousands of successful online shops.ContactsWebsite: https://www.saleyee.com For press: press@saleyee.comFor sales: support@saleyee.comCompany: Tengming Limited

