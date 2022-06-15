Saleyee Featured at DELIVER Event via the Exceptional Dropshipping Program
On 8 and 9 June 2022 in Amsterdam, SaleYee attended DELIVER event as a trusted and collaborative partner of Elogistics, the professional logistics provider.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 8 and 9 June 2022 in Amsterdam, SaleYee attended DELIVER event as a trusted and collaborative partner of Elogistics, the professional logistics provider.
Providing the e-commerce and logistics ecosystem, DELIVER connects leading vendors with retailers actively searching for new solutions and technologies.
SaleYee platform specializes in delivering an easy dropshipping program to global online retailers. Taking part in the two-day event consisting of 30 interactive sessions, SaleYee met with international retailers to communicate with the industry dynamics, offered dropshipping services as a competitive dropshipping service provider, and learned from other new players in the market.
One-to-one Communications
At DELIVER event, representatives of SaleYee hold one-to-one meetings with all visitors to resolve their questions about the e-commerce emerging and future trends as well as challenges all retailers encounter, analyzed the market dynamics, and offered them the chance of learning the dropshipping method that improved overall delivery experience.
Using third-party companies to fulfill orders, the dropshipping business model helps retailers save effort in order management, stock warehousing, and after-sales issues. "We are excited to show that it will eliminate investment risks in product sourcing and inventory,” says Zoe Zhang, sales director of SaleYee.
SaleYee Featured at the Event
During the meetings at DELIVER event, elites of SaleYee also introduced the trending and highly-profitable products that retailers can make the most of to earn profits, especially during the pandemic.
“We are working with professional and reliable manufacturers to provide the most selling products and ensure the shipping times and efficiency from our global warehouses.” Zoe Zhang said to visitors at the event, representing the benefits of the dropshipping model.
Wrapping Up
SaleYee impressed the participants with its strong e-commerce fulfillment capability as a leading global dropshipping platform. By working together with superior manufacturers and industry elites, it continues to provide technical assistance and complete logistics support for its retailer customers.
About SaleYee
SaleYee is a global dropshipping platform that gathered elites who are deeply involved in cross-border e-commerce. With in-depth business insights, we provide global online retailers with premium products, fast and free delivery from our 630,000+ square meters of local warehouses, and more professional services. Quality dropshipping services will promote the better success of your business.
Yingsang Song
SaleYee.com
180 5918 5796
email us here