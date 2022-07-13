SaleYee.com Officially Launched Dropshipping App in Shopify Store

saleyee logo saleyee dropshipping app

on June 28, 2022, SaleYee Dropshipping App was officially announced to be launched in the Shopify store by SaleYee, the leading dropshipping platform.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaleYee Dropshipping App was officially announced to be launched in the Shopify store by SaleYee , the leading professional dropshipping platform. The dropshipping extension helps dropshipping sellers easily import products to the Shopify store, which enables them to save effort in order and logistics management when fulfilling their dropshipping businesses.Serving more than 10 thousand global merchants with professional dropshipping solutions, SaleYee dropshipping platform is acquired by Shopify. Becoming a trusted Shopify partner, SaleYee and Shopify have engaged in comprehensive discussions and established a solid integration in order to serve e-commerce dropshipping businesses. With SaleYee App, dropshippers can easily find winning products from 30,000+ quality and profitable SKUs, provided by reliable factories SaleYee is strictly selected to partner with. Achieving advanced automation in one click, SaleYee app helps users easily synchronize inventory, orders, and tracking numbers with SaleYee once they complete importing products to the Shopify store.As a dropshipping solution provider, SaleYee provides over 30,000 quality products in 26 product categories, plus over 1,000 new arrivals per month. With global warehouses with a total of 630,000 sq.m. in the US, UK, France, Germany, and the Czech Republic, SaleYee empowers dropshipping sellers with super-fast order delivery services. Orders can be dispatched within 48 hours and delivered to the customers within 2 ~ 8 days. Also, the dedicated customer service offered by SaleYee’s professional support team enables every e-commerce seller to have a one-to-one sales consultant necessary in the selling process.SaleYee app’s connectivity to Shopify enables every dropshipping user to minimize time and effort thus improving profits. “We will continue to work closely with Shopify to provide better services and more exceptional experience for dropshipping sellers," said Cici Chen, marketing manager at SaleYee.About SaleYeeSaleYee is a global dropshipping platform that gathered elites who are deeply involved in cross-border e-commerce. With in-depth business insights, we provide global online retailers with premium products, fast and free delivery from our 630,000+ square meters of local warehouses, and more professional services. Quality dropshipping services will promote the better success of your business.No membership fees are needed, only minutes to get started with SaleYee. We empower global sellers by making it easier to sell without inventory, earn bigger profits, and grow their businesses at low costs while running low risks in wider markets.ContactsWebsite: https://www.saleyee.com For press: press@saleyee.comFor sales: support@saleyee.comCompany: Tengming Limited

How to Use SaleYee App to Automate Shopify Dropshipping