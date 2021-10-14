Submit Release
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Price Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america glue-laminated timber market reached a volume of 435,566 Cubic Meters in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Glue-laminated timber is a type of a structural engineered wood product that is produced by adhering multiple individual layers of timber with moisture-resistant structural adhesives. These products are characterized by high-resistance and improved durability while offering required stiffness in corrosive and exposed environments. They are also lightweight and eco-friendly in nature with excellent thermal insulation. As a result, they are widely utilized as an essential architectural and structural building material.

The North America glue-laminated timber market is majorly driven by significant growth in the construction sector. These engineered products are extensively utilized in the residential and commercial segments in the region for manufacturing beams, columns, headers and household framing, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the escalating preference for sustainable building materials among end users, which has facilitated the widespread substitution of natural timber with engineered wood products. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include  the increasing demand for green construction and a considerable rise in renovation activities across North America.

North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:                          

The competitive landscape of the north america glue-laminated timber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the america glue-laminated timber market on the basis of end-use, application and country.

Breakup by End-Use:

Floor Beams
Window and Door Headers
Trusses and Supporting Columns
Roof Beams
Others

Breakup by Application:

New Construction
Replacement

Breakup by Country:

United States
Canada
Mexico

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry

