St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405074
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/13/21 @ approximately 1834hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Orange, Vermont
VICTIM: Edward K Coniff III
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Orange, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/13/21, at approximately 1834hrs, Troopers were dispatched to a dispute located in the Town of Topsham, Vermont. After investigation it was determined that Josephine Farnham had physically assaulted Edward K Coniff III and threatened him causing him to be in fear.
Josephine was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division for the charge of Simple Assault and Criminal Threatening on 12/8/21 @ 0800hrs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/21 @ 0800hrs
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Saint Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111