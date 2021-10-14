Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,715 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/13/21 @ approximately 1834hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Orange, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Edward K Coniff III

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Orange, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/13/21, at approximately 1834hrs, Troopers were dispatched to a dispute located in the Town of Topsham, Vermont. After investigation it was determined that Josephine Farnham had physically assaulted Edward K Coniff III and threatened him causing him to be in fear.

 

Josephine was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division for the charge of Simple Assault and Criminal Threatening on 12/8/21 @ 0800hrs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/21 @ 0800hrs          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.