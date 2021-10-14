St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/13/21 @ approximately 1834hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Orange, Vermont

VICTIM: Edward K Coniff III

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Orange, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/13/21, at approximately 1834hrs, Troopers were dispatched to a dispute located in the Town of Topsham, Vermont. After investigation it was determined that Josephine Farnham had physically assaulted Edward K Coniff III and threatened him causing him to be in fear.

Josephine was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division for the charge of Simple Assault and Criminal Threatening on 12/8/21 @ 0800hrs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/21 @ 0800hrs

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111