Green Globe Gold Awarded to Twenty- Eight Bastion Hotels
Currently 32 Bastion properties are certified by Green Globe comprised of 28 Gold Certified members and 4 Recertified members.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bastion Hotels are committed to a sustainability vision that focuses on key areas of sustainable management and operations. Green Globe Certification provides a reliable blueprint that can be carried out at individual properties across the Netherlands. Bastion Hotels are located in four distinct regions of The Netherlands - Amsterdam Region, Rotterdam Region, and the Northern and Southern Regions of The Netherlands.
Each hotel follows key themes of sustainability as outlined by Green Globe - water management, energy management, waste management, and social and cultural awareness.
Sustainability training was organised in 2020 for all hotel managers who received the training online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Main topics discussed focussed on water, waste and energy strategies. Afterwards, Region Managers contacted individual hotels to check that employees are familiar with the content of the training. When asked for any suggestions toward improvements at each property, the two topics generally recommended by staff members were to introduce solar panels and e-car charging facilities. Currently, e-car charging points are installed at Bastion Hotel Eindhoven and Bastion Hotel Geleen.
All Bastion Hotels record waste volume and costs on a monthly basis using the Renewi online waste portal. Later in 2021, the online waste portal will also show the weight of waste per day instead of monthly overviews. This will be carried out on request by Bastion Hotels who wish to gain further insight with more detailed data.
Bastion Hotels’ complete Sustainability Management Plan is available on each hotel’s website.
The 28 Green Globe Gold Certified Properties are
Bastion Hotel Almere
Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Airport
Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Amstel
Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Noord
Bastion Hotel Amsterdam Zuidwest
Bastion Hotel Apeldoorn Het Loo
Bastion Hotel Barendrecht
Bastion Hotel Breda
Bastion Hotel Brielle Europoort
Bastion Hotel Bussum Hilversum
Bastion Hotel Den Haag Rijswijk
Bastion Hotel Dordrecht Papendrecht
Bastion Hotel Haarlem Velsen
Bastion Hotel Heerlen
Bastion Hotel Leeuwarden
Bastion Hotel Leiden Oegstgeest
Bastion Hotel Leiden Voorschoten
Bastion Hotel Maastricht Centrum
Bastion Hotel Roosendaal
Bastion Hotel Rotterdam Alexander
Bastion Hotel Rotterdam Zuid
Bastion Hotel Schiphol Hoofddorp
Bastion Hotel Tilburg
Bastion Hotel Utrecht
Bastion Hotel Vlaardingen
Bastion Hotel Zaandam
Bastion Hotel Zoetermeer
Best Western Hotel Amsterdam Airport
The 4 Green Globe Recertified hotels are,
Bastion Hotel Arnhem
Bastion Hotel Eindhoven
Bastion Hotel Geleen
Bastion Hotel Groningen
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
