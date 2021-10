Green Globe Gold Awarded to Twenty- Eight Bastion Hotels

Bastion Hotels

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bastion Hotels are committed to a sustainability vision that focuses on key areas of sustainable management and operations. Green Globe Certification provides a reliable blueprint that can be carried out at individual properties across the Netherlands. Bastion Hotels are located in four distinct regions of The Netherlands - Amsterdam Region, Rotterdam Region, and the Northern and Southern Regions of The Netherlands.Currently 32 Bastion properties are certified by Green Globe comprised of 28 Gold Certified members and 4 Recertified members.Each hotel follows key themes of sustainability as outlined by Green Globe - water management, energy management, waste management, and social and cultural awareness.Sustainability training was organised in 2020 for all hotel managers who received the training online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Main topics discussed focussed on water, waste and energy strategies. Afterwards, Region Managers contacted individual hotels to check that employees are familiar with the content of the training. When asked for any suggestions toward improvements at each property, the two topics generally recommended by staff members were to introduce solar panels and e-car charging facilities. Currently, e-car charging points are installed at Bastion Hotel Eindhoven and Bastion Hotel Geleen.All Bastion Hotels record waste volume and costs on a monthly basis using the Renewi online waste portal. Later in 2021, the online waste portal will also show the weight of waste per day instead of monthly overviews. This will be carried out on request by Bastion Hotels who wish to gain further insight with more detailed data.Bastion Hotels’ complete Sustainability Management Plan is available on each hotel’s website.The 28 Green Globe Gold Certified Properties areBastion Hotel AlmereBastion Hotel Amsterdam AirportBastion Hotel Amsterdam AmstelBastion Hotel Amsterdam NoordBastion Hotel Amsterdam ZuidwestBastion Hotel Apeldoorn Het LooBastion Hotel BarendrechtBastion Hotel BredaBastion Hotel Brielle EuropoortBastion Hotel Bussum HilversumBastion Hotel Den Haag RijswijkBastion Hotel Dordrecht PapendrechtBastion Hotel Haarlem VelsenBastion Hotel HeerlenBastion Hotel LeeuwardenBastion Hotel Leiden OegstgeestBastion Hotel Leiden VoorschotenBastion Hotel Maastricht CentrumBastion Hotel RoosendaalBastion Hotel Rotterdam AlexanderBastion Hotel Rotterdam ZuidBastion Hotel Schiphol HoofddorpBastion Hotel TilburgBastion Hotel UtrechtBastion Hotel VlaardingenBastion Hotel ZaandamBastion Hotel ZoetermeerBest Western Hotel Amsterdam AirportThe 4 Green Globe Recertified hotels are,Bastion Hotel ArnhemBastion Hotel EindhovenBastion Hotel GeleenBastion Hotel GroningenAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com