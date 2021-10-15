Potere Announces the Addition of Human Resources leader Michael Rees to the executive team
Michael is an expert in identifying and improving employee operations in any industry. This is a rare find and exactly why Michael is the perfect choice for Potere”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potere is proud to announce the addition of Michael Rees to lead the Professional Development division of Potere.
— Nick Morrison
Michael Rees is an experienced Human Resource professional with extensive experience in several industries. Michael will lead efforts in expanding the scope and scale of the Potete Leadership Academy for both organizational clients and end-user consumers. Michael is passionate about developing talent for the workforce of the new economy.
"Michael is an expert in identifying and improving employee operations in any industry. This is a rare find and exactly why Michael is the perfect choice for Potere," said Founder Nick Morrison.
Potere's Professional Development division focuses on providing leadership and professional development courses to small businesses. The Professional Development division delivers the best in class professional training for small to medium-sized companies. This service helps clients attract, develop and retain more talent.
About Potere:
Potere helps businesses attract, engage, and retain the best talent. Their service offerings include human resources: talent acquisition, onboarding, performance management, coaching, and consulting.
Nick Morrison
Potere
+1 480-454-8080
HI@poteretalent.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook