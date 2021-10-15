Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,973 in the last 365 days.

Potere Announces the Addition of Human Resources leader Michael Rees to the executive team

Potere logo

Executive Headshot

Michael is an expert in identifying and improving employee operations in any industry. This is a rare find and exactly why Michael is the perfect choice for Potere”
— Nick Morrison
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potere is proud to announce the addition of Michael Rees to lead the Professional Development division of Potere.

Michael Rees is an experienced Human Resource professional with extensive experience in several industries. Michael will lead efforts in expanding the scope and scale of the Potete Leadership Academy for both organizational clients and end-user consumers. Michael is passionate about developing talent for the workforce of the new economy.

"Michael is an expert in identifying and improving employee operations in any industry. This is a rare find and exactly why Michael is the perfect choice for Potere," said Founder Nick Morrison.

Potere's Professional Development division focuses on providing leadership and professional development courses to small businesses. The Professional Development division delivers the best in class professional training for small to medium-sized companies. This service helps clients attract, develop and retain more talent.

About Potere:
Potere helps businesses attract, engage, and retain the best talent. Their service offerings include human resources: talent acquisition, onboarding, performance management, coaching, and consulting.

Nick Morrison
Potere
+1 480-454-8080
HI@poteretalent.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Potere Announces the Addition of Human Resources leader Michael Rees to the executive team

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.