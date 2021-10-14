Percy “Master P” Miller Joins Board of Directors of AGS, cutting edge AI grading system for Collectible Cards
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percy “Master P” Miller has joined the Board of Directors of AGS (Automated Grading Systems), the first company in history to use artificial intelligence to grade collectible cards, disrupting the traditional model of human review.
Using AI, AGS provides consumers accurate and fully transparent grading metrics unlike the current leaders in the grading community.
Percy “Master P” Miller says, “I am proud to join the AGS board of directors. The collectible card industry is a $5 Billion dollar industry and growing quarter over quarter. Taking human error out of the grading system and using technology provides authenticity and transparency to all. This is a game changer.”
Alex Aleksandrovski, CEO of AGS Grading adds, “Watching Percy “Master P” Miller evolve from the biggest rapper in the game, to dominating the entertainment industry, to being an extremely successful entrepreneur, I am honored to have him on board the AGS team as a partner. With his experience and leadership, we are in a great position to take over the collectibles and sports card market.”
AGS and Percy “Master P” Miller will be debuting the robograding system at Collect-A-Con in Houston, Texas on October 18, 2021and invite all collectors to join the movement.
For more information, please visit agscard.com or @agsgrading on Instagram or Twitter.
