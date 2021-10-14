Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,900 in the last 365 days.

Percy “Master P” Miller Joins Board of Directors of AGS, cutting edge AI grading system for Collectible Cards

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percy “Master P” Miller has joined the Board of Directors of AGS (Automated Grading Systems), the first company in history to use artificial intelligence to grade collectible cards, disrupting the traditional model of human review.

Using AI, AGS provides consumers accurate and fully transparent grading metrics unlike the current leaders in the grading community.

Percy “Master P” Miller says, “I am proud to join the AGS board of directors. The collectible card industry is a $5 Billion dollar industry and growing quarter over quarter. Taking human error out of the grading system and using technology provides authenticity and transparency to all. This is a game changer.”

Alex Aleksandrovski, CEO of AGS Grading adds, “Watching Percy “Master P” Miller evolve from the biggest rapper in the game, to dominating the entertainment industry, to being an extremely successful entrepreneur, I am honored to have him on board the AGS team as a partner. With his experience and leadership, we are in a great position to take over the collectibles and sports card market.”

AGS and Percy “Master P” Miller will be debuting the robograding system at Collect-A-Con in Houston, Texas on October 18, 2021and invite all collectors to join the movement.

For more information, please visit agscard.com or @agsgrading on Instagram or Twitter.

Elizabeth Johnson
P. Miller Enterprises
+1 310-691-4700
contact@PMillerEnterprises.com

You just read:

Percy “Master P” Miller Joins Board of Directors of AGS, cutting edge AI grading system for Collectible Cards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.