Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:27 pm, the suspect discharged a handgun in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/XjGnbUm2D6g

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.