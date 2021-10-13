Submit Release
Interstate 90 Reopening From Rapid City to Wyoming Border Wed., Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. (MT)

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Contact:   Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says officials will reopen eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 today (Wednesday) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. (MT).

Motorists are cautioned to remember winter driving conditions still exist. Crews continue to plow and apply chemical.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

If traveling today, the Departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend motorists also take the following steps.

  • Travel during the day
  • Wear your seatbelt
  • Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear
  • Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads
  • Use highly traveled roads and highways
  • Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route
  • Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches
  • Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation

 

- 30 -

