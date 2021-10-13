Interstate 90 Reopening From Rapid City to Wyoming Border Wed., Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. (MT)
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
Contact: Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says officials will reopen eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 today (Wednesday) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. (MT).
Motorists are cautioned to remember winter driving conditions still exist. Crews continue to plow and apply chemical.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
If traveling today, the Departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend motorists also take the following steps.
- Travel during the day
- Wear your seatbelt
- Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear
- Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads
- Use highly traveled roads and highways
- Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route
- Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches
- Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation
