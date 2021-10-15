Colorado Inn With A Spa - Frisco Inn on Galena offers Bed & Breakfast Spa Packages
The Mount Royal Spa and Wellness Center at the Frisco Inn on Galena offers massage and services where guests can choose from a variety of body treatments.
It's the perfect setting to 'Relax, Reconnect, Recreate, and Rejuvenate', with an ambiance reminiscent of the fine, small hotels and B&B’s, of Europe.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While staying at a Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inn is a key to assuring clean and comfortable stays, many of the association's member properties offer add-on spa services. One such property not only provides spa services, it also offers its own in-house spa.
— Bruce Knoepfel, Frisco Inn on Galena Innkeeper
The Frisco Inn on Galena is a boutique-style hotel and bed & breakfast, featuring the Mount Royal Spa. It's a premier lodging experience in the small historic town of Frisco in Summit County, Colorado and only a short distance from the mountain town of Breckenridge. This inn offers personalized service, hospitality, amenities, massage services, and dining. As innkeeper Bruce Knoepfel says, "It's the perfect setting to 'Relax, Reconnect, Recreate, and Rejuvenate', with an ambiance reminiscent of the fine, small hotels and B&B’s, of Europe."
The Mount Royal Spa and Wellness Center offers relaxing massage services and treatments and guests can choose from a variety of body treatments to experience after a day on the slopes, trails, or bike paths. Massage and Spa Services include Deep Tissue, Hot Stone, Himalayan Salt Stone or a Swedish massage, in addition to an assortment of Specialty Treatments, Spa Packages and Enhancements. Guests who stay at the Frisco Inn on Galena, can also receive a discount on their spa services, so guests will want to ask when booking a stay. Call 970-368-6407 to book a massage or click on the “Read About Frisco Inn" button to book a trip to the Frisco Inn on Galena.
Located in the heart of Frisco, Colorado, the inn is surrounded by the world-class ski and summer resorts of A-Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone, Lake Dillon/Frisco Marina, Loveland and Vail. Frisco is bordered on the northwest by the Eagles Nest Wilderness area. The inn features 15 individually appointed guest rooms with private baths and is nestled among the mountains in close proximity to Lake Dillon.
*Each of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns adhere to a set of standards to assure your comfort and safety. Check out the main page to view all member properties at www.InnsofColorado.org
###
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
marketing@innsofcolorado.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn