Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital Appoints Local Medical Director

Medical Director

Leigh Henderson, MD, Board Certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physician

I am thrilled to open a new hospital and build the rehabilitation services needed by the people in Shreveport and surrounding communities” — Leigh Henderson, MD

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital welcomes Leigh Henderson, MD, to serve as the Medical Director for the new hospital. Dr. Henderson will lead the medical staff and therapy teams to provide quality patient care upon the hospital opening in December 2021. She has managed patient care in rehab medicine for over 25 years and has recently served as a Medical Director of an inpatient rehab hospital in Shreveport.

Dr. Henderson completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge. She obtained her Medical Degree and Internship in Transitional Surgery at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. Dr. Henderson completed her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham at the Spain Rehabilitation Hospital.

Dr. Henderson is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and she maintains her membership with AAPM&R.