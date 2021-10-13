PRIVATE/ PUBLIC GALLERY IN HUDSON, NEW YORK OPENS ITS PREMIER SHOW, ‘95 NORTH’, WITH LARGE-SCALE MUSEUM QUALITY WORK.
Artist and owner, Chris Freeman, joins forces with art historian and curator, Michael Klein, to launch Private/Public Gallery's primier show in Hudson, NY.
These are different generations of artists with different styles — but collectively are a notable assessment in the depth and variety of established contemporary American Art happening in this area.”HUDSON, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and owner, Chris Freeman, joins forces with art historian and curator, Michael Klein, to launch the Private/Public Gallery’s premier show, "95 North”, located in the heart of the city of Hudson, New York.
— Michael Klein, Art Historian and Curator
A recent New York Times article stated Hudson is the number one metro area regarding the most significant change in net migration since Covid gripped the world. Within this, a parallel migration has occurred with the movement of many artists leaving New York City to head up north.
Chris Freeman was one of those artists who left the five boroughs years ago, only to settle in the newly bourgeoning city, Hudson, New York. After Covid took hold of the Big Apple, it brought to light how many established artists live outside the realm of the five boroughs. Understanding the need for a venue to house serious and large-scale work, Freeman founded “Private/ Public Gallery.” Private/Public Gallery is an art gallery set inside a barn within a compound of Freeman’s homes, located in the center of town.
Freeman turned to an art colleague, Michael Klein, who showed Freeman’s work in his New York City gallery years before. Klein imagined “95 North” as the thread between our driving force to create and a testament to our shared efforts to carry on. The title “95 North” pays homage to the highway that acts as a lifeline out of New York City and has become a lifeline to an amazing range of art and artists.
On view are works by Richard Artschwager, Jonathan Borofsky, Richmond Burton, Jackie Ferrara, Jene Highstein, Frank Holliday, Sol Lewitt, Kathryn Lynch, Robert Moskowitz, Matt Mullican, Katherine Porter, Beverly Semmes, and Marjorie Strider. Klein explains bringing these artists together at Private Public; “These are different generations of artists with different styles — but collectively are a notable assessment in the depth and variety of established contemporary American Art happening in this area.” “95 North” examines art that was once intrinsic to its connection to a big city dynamic — now finds itself plugged into a new creative moment where artists have moved upstate to find more open space and nature to influence their art.
Located at 530 Columbia Street in Hudson, NY, the Private / Public Gallery is open by appointment only. To view “95 North,” one can set up an appointment by calling or texting ahead to (212) 286-0075.
Laura Powers
Powers Media Inc
+1 917-463-3692
laurapowers@powersmediainc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn