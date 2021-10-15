Submit Release
Wafflemat Enables Construction on Existing Historic Footprint

Wafflemat is placed right on grade, meaning foundations can be constructed without disturbing native soils. This is ideal for foundation engineering for projects that have historical and burial considerations.

Wafflemat is chosen over a pier and beam foundation design both for its incredible strength, and its ability to be built directly on grade without disturbing native soils.

This sketch shows the finished building constructed on the Wafflemat Foundation System

Local Builders Choose Wafflemat Foundation System to Comply with Preservation Regulations Written By: Robert Bettis

Wafflemat was engineered to support the new building completely on grade without any deepened edge or interior footings. It was the natural choice for this otherwise difficult scenario.”
— John Cook, Lead Foundation Engineer
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Monterey, CA., a new gym was scheduled to be built – until initial geotechnical excavation unearthed an existing foundation with historical properties, stopping the project dead in its tracks. With the theme of ‘whatever stays in the ground undisturbed is acceptable,’ the Wafflemat system was chosen as a solution and construction was approved to commence.

John Cook, SE, Principal, MKM & Associates Structure, and lead foundation engineer on the project, said: “There are many instances builders run into where existing soils must be undisturbed because of contamination or burial considerations. In the case of this project in Monterey, an existing foundation with historical relevance was the determining factor. As the Wafflemat design was able to be engineered to not only support the new building but do it completely on grade without any deepened edge or interior footings, it was the natural choice for this otherwise difficult scenario.”

For more information on the Wafflemat Foundation System, please go to www.wafflemat.com, call Hyrum Cook at 855.923.3628 or email Hyrum@wafflemat.com.

About Wafflemat
Wafflemat, a Smart Sense Structural Systems company, is a product that has been utilized in expansive, rocky, compressible, and collapsible soil conditions since 1993. The System reduces hard dollar material costs as well as the cycle time required to develop a foundation, and is used extensively in single family, multi-family, and light commercial structures. With over 25,000,000 square feet installed and not one reported structural failure, Wafflemat continues as one of the most trusted brands in the United States.

