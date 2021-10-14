Earth Animal® Launches Sustainably Sourced Vegan Dog Treat
Earth Animal provides holistic, humane and sustainable products for cats and dogs, and peace of mind for the humans that love them.
Full of essential vitamins and minerals, Perfectly Plain Kelp Jerky is good for animals, good for people, and good for the Earth
Healthy chews are a functional component of a nutritious diet and a loving relationship with our dogs. That’s why they need to be healthy, cooked correctly, and contain minimal, pure ingredients”SOUTHPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The trusted choice in award-winning, veterinary-formulated health and wellness products is always striving for another way to provide them with the highest quality products possible and another way to delight their taste buds.
— Stephanie Volo, Chief Marketing Officer at Earth Animal
That’s why they’re proud to release the newest addition to their healthy Chew and Treat category: Perfectly Plain Kelp Jerky, made with all the goodness and none of the fuss. Kelp Jerky treats are so naturally full of taste and texture, they need nothing to make them any more delightful to dogs. No coatings, no palatants, and no artificial anything.
“Healthy chews are a functional, daily component of a nutritious diet and a loving relationship with our dogs,” states Stephanie Volo, Chief Marketing Officer at Earth Animal. “That’s why they need to be healthy, cooked correctly and contain minimal, pure ingredients – which is why we crafted our plant-based Perfectly Plain Kelp Jerky.”
The vegan-friendly treat is made with sustainably sourced kelp, grown in the cold clean waters of Maine. Kelp is one of the most sustainable, nutrient-dense superfoods on the planet. It is regenerative and clean, requires no soil, feeds, freshwater, or fertilizer to grow, and deacidifies the water while creating a healthier habitat for other marine animals. It provides an important income stream to Maine lobstermen and women during the offseason. And kelp has 10 times the concentration of calcium than milk as well as a broad spectrum of essential minerals and vitamins.
“Kelp is the perfect ingredient for Earth Animal to tap into,” says Michael Cody, Director of Sustainability at Earth Animal. “It’s a unique trifecta of benefits that match our corporate mission: good for animals, good for people, and good for the Earth.”
Kelp Jerky is made from sustainably sourced natural ingredients and proudly crafted at Riverstone, Earth Animal’s SQF-certified craftory in the farmlands of Maryland.
About Earth Animal
In 1979, Dr. Bob and Susan Goldstein, Co-Founders of Earth Animal, embraced the transition from conventional veterinary medicine to an integrative and holistic approach focusing on the whole animal. They began creating natural products without using toxic chemicals to treat their patients and family animals. Since then, Earth Animal’s focus has been to pioneer another way - a more holistic, humane, and sustainable way to enhance and preserve quality of life for dogs and cats. Their award-winning, high-quality products are compassionately sourced globally and produced with purpose in the USA.
Earth Animal proudly dedicates 1% of its annual net sales to organizations, industry stewardship, and mission-driven efforts that preserve and enhance quality of life for animals, people, and the earth.
Earth Animal products can be found at independent pet shops nationwide. Please visit www.earthanimal.com/find to find a store near you.
If you would like more information about Earth Animal, please reach out to Susan Goldstein at 203.557.3322 or email at media@earthanimal.com. Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
LORRAINE SCHUCHART
Prosper for Purpose LLC
4193436134 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn