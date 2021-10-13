New Whitepaper from Dataman Group Direct: How to Market Medicare Advantage and Open Enrollment

10,000 people turn 65 every day

This new Whitepaper: How to Market Medicare Advantage and Open Enrollment gives insurance agents practical information to improve their marketing efforts.

DATAMAN GROUP DIRECT, who has been providing direct mail, telemarketing & email lists to marketers for over 36 years, is proud to release a new Whitepaper for insurance marketers: “How to Market Medicare Advantage and Open Enrollment”. This Whitepaper offers actionable tips that insurance agents can use to enhance their marketing efforts.

The Medicare Advantage market is highly lucrative for insurance agents. Besides the actual policy itself, pitching a supplemental Medicare insurance policy provides agents with an opportunity to close multiple policies at the same time.

There are over 10,000 people in the United States Turning 65 each day. Insurance agents should market to the ones in their area.

In addition, 8% of the population will switch their Medicare Advantage or supplemental Medicare insurance policy. This group of individuals, age 65 and up, are also excellent insurance prospects.

Dataman Group’s newest Whitepaper for Insurance Agents offers practical and useful information that agents can use to create a winning direct mail or email campaign.

“Individuals who are Turning 65 are excellent insurance prospects for direct mail marketing, email marketing and digital advertising” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “Our customers expect us to not only provide them with the best targeted lists in the industry, but also with cutting edge marketing advice. As we are approaching the Open Enrollment season, this is a perfect time for insurance agent to take advantage of this free Whitepaper.”

This white paper can be downloaded by clicking HERE.

For more information on about Dataman Group Direct, please visit: http://www.datamangroup.com/ or call (800) 771-3282. Please follow Dataman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. If you are interested in more information, please email dale@datamangroup.com.