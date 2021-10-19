Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,922 in the last 365 days.

LoyaltyMatch To Offer World’s First 5G Device For Festivals, Venues, Outdoor Events

New 5G IoT In/Festival solution includes beacons and mobile application

With our new 5G IoT solution we are not only bringing superfast speeds to the outdoor events, we bring a unique combination of local, real-time interactions allowing for real-time attendee analytics.”
— Brad Ball, LoyaltyMatch Inc. president and ceo
KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based loyalty rewards management and analytics company, has today announced the development a new 5G IoT (Internet of Things) beacon solution with higher throughput, lower latency and better performance that gives customers flawless 5G connectivity to cover all areas of an outdoor festival or venue.

The LoyaltyMatch 5G IoT solution, scheduled to be available later this year, offers a unique combination of intelligence in the outdoor network and cloud-based intelligence across 5G access points to ensure optimal performance for every customer.

According to Gartner, 5G outperforms Wi-Fi for select use cases and delivers higher throughput, lower latency, longer battery performance and simply connects more users and more devices, offering a high standard for anyone working in an outdoor setting.

LoyaltyMatch’s new 5G In/Festival solution includes beacons, all enabled with a solution-optimizing app that can be used to install, extend or manage the beacons. The beacons reside on the 5G Narrow Band IoT (NBIoT) spectrum, allowing for optimized data transfer for small intermittent blocks of data.
Brad Ball, President of LoyaltyMatch, said: “More than ever, we are all relying on broadband connections. But as everybody is experiencing firsthand, a common bottleneck is Wi-Fi connectivity at festivals, events and venues. With our new 5G IoT solution we are not only bringing superfast speeds to the outdoor events, we also bring a unique combination of local, real-time interactions allowing for real-time attendee analytics enabling the festival to deliver the best possible live entertainment experience.”

The LoyaltyMatch 5G IoT enabled portfolio will include:
• LoyaltyMatch 5G beacon.
• LoyaltyMatch 5G beacon app.

About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty and engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and special and online events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. The brief video available here highlights the process used to elevate fan engagement and loyalty revenue. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.

Bill Warelis
LoyaltyMatch Inc.
+1 866-356-7187 ext. 702
bill.warelis@loyaltymatch.com

LoyaltyMatch: Building Loyalty and Revenue One Happy Fan at a Time

You just read:

LoyaltyMatch To Offer World’s First 5G Device For Festivals, Venues, Outdoor Events

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.