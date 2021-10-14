Ureeka Ureeka Case Studies

Ureeka Announces $8.15M Series A-1 Funding Round. The platform is paving a new pathway for entrepreneurs to build their digital presence.

USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ureeka Announces $8.15M Series A-1 Funding Round

The platform is paving a new pathway for entrepreneurs to build their digital presence and acquire more customers.

Burlingame, CA - Ureeka, the small business growth engine, today announced it has completed an $8.15 million Series A-1 funding round. The group of diversity and impact investors includes Bullpen Capital, Cleveland Avenue’s CAST US Fund, Chicago Ventures, Loop Capital Markets, and Salesforce Ventures.

In today’s highly competitive environment, success as a small business depends on its ability to build an effective digital presence to acquire new customers. Small business owners have limited time while wearing many hats, in running their business. The setup and ongoing optimization of multiple technology vendors are virtually impossible. Ureeka is the ultimate small business growth engine built by successful entrepreneurs who know and live the formula proven to drive growth. The platform combines the technology, courses, and services that help entrepreneurs understand this formula for growth and apply it to their business.

Ureeka’s Growth Center assesses and provides a holistic view of a small business’ website mechanics and marketing strategy to pinpoint opportunities to expand existing and acquire new customers. The platform tells a small business what’s working, what’s not working, and how to fix it. Business owners can leverage Ureeka’s best practices and worksheet-based courses, run by live business coaches, to implement changes on their own, or take advantage of curated professional services for execution support.

Today, Ureeka helps more than 11,000 small and mid-sized businesses drive growth via their digital presence with a platform that delivers the following key benefits:

-Simplified monitoring

-Effective optimization

-Manageable execution

“We are proud to continue to partner with Ureeka as it continues building a powerful, cost-effective platform to help small and mid-sized businesses drive growth via their digital presence,” said Stuart Larkins, Chicago Ventures.

“We’re excited to help Ureeka into their next stage of growth,” said Andrea Zopp, Managing Partner CAST US. “Cleveland Avenue’s CAST US was created to bridge the capital and resource gap for underserved entrepreneurs and having a mission-aligned partner like Ureeka only accelerates our impact.”

Ureeka plans to use the capital to continue to build out its suite of tools and expand the number of businesses it helps to 25,000+.

About Ureeka

Ureeka is the SMB growth engine that helps small businesses build their digital presence to expand existing and acquire new customers. We focus on the two key areas that fuel business growth: having sound website mechanics and an effective marketing strategy. With technology built to help optimize these two areas, small businesses have the competitive edge they need to succeed. Learn more at http://www.ureeka.biz. Follow Ureeka on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact

Jamie Gatto | jamie@ureeka.biz | +1 630-240-6888

Ureeka, Inc.

Case studies and product image of our Growth Center below

Meet the Entrepreneur: Ashleigh