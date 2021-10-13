Husted, InnovateOhio Launch New BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks

(FAIRFIELD, Ohio)— Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman joined representatives from Meijer and Intellectual Technology, Inc. today to announce the pilot launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers. Featured at nine deputy registrar and retail locations across the state, the new system will allow customers the ability to conveniently renew their vehicle registrations at the self-service kiosk. The announcement was made at the Meijer in Fairfield, where a kiosk is located. “InnovateOhio’s goal is to change the culture of state government so that every service is designed with the customer in mind,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day.” The new kiosks are currently active at the following locations: Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV), 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina, OH

Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH

Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, OH

Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH

Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee, OH

Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville, OH

Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus, OH Several of the locations will allow for 24-hour-a-day availability to the kiosks, giving customers round-the-clock access to in-person vehicle registration renewal. Users will be able to instantly print off their registration card and validation stickers directly from the kiosk. The BMV plans to expand the system to additional locations after gathering data on usage from the pilot. “The BMV is dedicated to improving the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that better meet their diverse needs,” said BMV Registrar Norman. “The BMV Express Kiosks are another important step we’re taking to give Ohioans more convenient options to choose from when they are deciding how to interact with state government.” “In partnering with the BMV, it is evident that there is exceptional focus on innovations that redefine delivery of services to the citizens,” said Intellectual Technology Inc. Chief Growth Officer Frank Amoruso. “It’s clearly all about the citizens’ experience and we look forward to continuing on this journey with the BMV.” “We are very pleased to partner with the State of Ohio on this initiative,” said Vik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Properties and Real Estate for Meijer. “As we have seen previously with the rollout of this technology across Michigan, these kiosks provide a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy another level of one-stop shopping while also saving more time during their busy days.” For more information, visit www.bmv.ohio.gov -30-