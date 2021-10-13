More about The November monthly meeting has been canceled

October 13, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, has been canceled.

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board