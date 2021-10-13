New Nonprofit, Invest for Better, Launches to Audience From 109 Cities On 5 Continents, and Unveils New Resources
Next cohort of Invest for Better Circles forming this month
Invest for Better has been incubating for many years, and it is so exciting for it to now stand alone as its own nonprofit membership entity.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen Remmer and Janine Firpo’s collaboration, Invest for Better, celebrated its official launch on September 30th. The virtual kickoff event saw hundreds of women (and a few men) join together to show support for the newly formed nonprofit which will help women around the world to understand the power of their investment assets, and learn how to align them with their values to ensure a more just and sustainable future for everyone.
Invest for Better brought women from around the world together to experience a sample networking and learning event with special guests, testimonials, giveaways, and the unveiling of a new website and resources for their members.
“We are so encouraged by everyone who came to support the launch of the new Invest for Better,” said Remmer. “Invest for Better has been incubating for many years, and it is so exciting for it to now stand alone as its own nonprofit membership entity.”
Invest for Better launches its next cohort of Invest for Better Circle Leaders this month, where women learn together in peer-led Circles and help each other take action and move their money. To date, the program has relied on over 100 volunteer Circle leaders, along with dozens of volunteer experts. The content draws heavily from Firpo’s best-selling book, Activate Your Money, Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World, which new registrants that sign up to join an Invest for Better Circle will be provided.
“September was such an incredible month for Invest for Better,” said Firpo. “From the first ever Invest for Better day to the launch of our new platform, we are eager to welcome the next cohort of Invest for Better Circles this month.”
For more information about Invest for Better or to join a Circle, please visit www.investforbetter.org.
Invest for Better
Invest for Better is a non-profit catalyzing a movement to help women demystify investing, take control of their capital, and mobilize their money for good. Invest for Better believes that through purposeful investing women will amplify their voices, create positive social change, and take the lead in building a more equitable, sustainable financial system.
