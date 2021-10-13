Opeeka Announces Corporate Partnership with Benchmarks

We believe that Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution could make a significantly positive impact on children/youth and families served in North Carolina.” — Karen McLeod

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their corporate sponsorship with Benchmarks, an alliance of nationally accredited agencies committed to providing quality care, leadership, and accountability in services to children, adults and families in North Carolina. This announcement comes as Opeeka continues to expand its presence throughout the United States with a mission to promote well-being for all and support person-centered care by helping youth and families in care easily communicate their story, circumstances, and progress.

Benchmarks is a non-profit association of provider agencies advocating for quality and accountability among human service providers so that North Carolina’s children, adults and families can realize their full potential, contribute to their communities and live healthy lives.

“It is an honor to be working closely with Benchmarks to assist in tracking outcomes in the areas of child welfare, mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and substance use services in North Carolina.” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“We are pleased to welcome Opeeka as a Corporate Sponsor at Benchmarks”, said Karen McLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer at Benchmarks. “We believe that Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution could make a significantly positive impact on children/youth and families served in North Carolina.”



About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Benchmarks

Benchmarks is an alliance of nationally accredited agencies committed to providing quality care, leadership, and accountability in services to children, adults and families in North Carolina. Member agencies of Benchmarks deliver a broad continuum of behavioral health, child welfare, education, development disabilities and residential support services. For more information, visit https://www.benchmarksnc.org.

