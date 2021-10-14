Andrews, Kobylecky, Pasillas and Stanford Elected to Executive Board, National CACFP Sponsors Association
Executive Board Elected, National CACFP Sponsors AssociationROUND ROCK, TX, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Andrews of Vici, Oklahoma, Rhonda Kobylecky of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alix Pasillas of Reno, Nevada and Blake Stanford of Austin, Texas have been elected to serve a two-year term on the National CACFP Sponsors Association Executive Board of Directors. All bring a great depth of experience of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and are involved in the management of a sponsoring organization for family child care homes and/or child care centers that participate in the USDA child nutrition program. Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsor Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
Denise Andrews has served on the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) Board of Directors since September 2017, where she has represented small sponsor membership and participated in the development of programs, activities and policy positions. Through 2023, she will serve as the NCA Treasurer. She is the co-founder and Executive Director of For the Children CACFP (FTC) in Oklahoma, which was established in 2000. FTC is a nonprofit CACFP Sponsor for licensed child care homes. Denise started her career as a young child care provider over 30 years ago and now in her position at FTC, strives to develop cooperative working relationships with other sponsors and child care providers.
Rhonda Kobylecky is the Director of Food Services for Acelero, a multi-state Head Start organization serving over 5,000 children. There, she oversees all CACFP and Head Start Food Service compliance for all 44 sites, as well as monitoring and training in four states. Rhonda notes, “Nutritious food is so important to the growth of children’s minds and bodies and we get to advocate for this very important part of their lives.” Rhonda looks forward to serving as NCA Vice President, while also representing the voice of Head Start programs in the CACFP.
Alix Pasillas joined Food For Kids 23 years ago as a field monitor and has served as Executive Director for the last nine years. She has provided guidance that has resulted in the growth of the program throughout Nevada, expanding the program to sponsor child care centers and adult day care centers in addition to family day care homes. Alix continues to reinforce the sponsorship’s success with passion and determination for bringing healthy, nutritious meals to children and adults in programs that are a part of CACFP. She was elected to the NCA Board in 2020 and has served on the Policy, Certification, Conference, and Board Nomination committees. Alix will serve as NCA Secretary through 2023.
Blake Stanford is the Founder and President of Southwest Human Development Services, Inc., a private, nonprofit agency and sponsor of the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program since 1985. The organization serves 900 family child care providers in Texas, feeding 6,500 children in child care daily. He is currently on the Board of the Texas CACFP Sponsors' Association. Stanford also serves on the Board of Trustees of Southwestern University. He previously served on the NCA Board as President, Treasurer, and Partnerships Chair.
The experience, talent, passion and commitment these professionals share for the CACFP is inspiring. They are excited to serve in leadership roles for the entire membership and participate in development of programs, activities and policy positions.
As a National Platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community, the mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter