Find Your Sweetie to Launch Thanksgiving Day A Sweet Service for Professionals
Recruiting for Good is launching a personal and meaningful service helping talented professionals find their one sweet love #findyoursweetie #meaningfulservice #recruitingforgood www.FindYourSweetie.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is launching a meaningful and personal community service to help talented professionals find their one sweet love in LA.
Now and Forever You Deserve to Love More Than Work!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created Find Your Sweetie in LA; a personal community service helping talented professionals find their one sweet love.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "For the last 25 years talented professionals have entrusted me to help them land sweet jobs…in 2021 and beyond I am volunteering to help professionals in LA find their sweetie to love life!"
Who Is This Confidential and Personal Service For?
Talented professionals who have made great strides to grow from within, and are serious about finding their 1 sweet love. Family members, co-workers, and friends consider you a role model.
Carlos will take time to meet and speak with professionals; and only make sincere introductions when a genuine connection occurs.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want to make a positive impact? We, all have that best friend, close relative, or co-worker/boss; SWEET people deserving to find love. Want to transform their life for good…do something meaningful?…Introduce your friends today!'
About
On Thanksgiving Day, Recruiting for Good is launching a personal and meaningful service helping sweet talented professionals find their Sweetie in LA. Founder, Carlos will volunteer his time to meet and screen professionals who are sincere about finding their Sweet 1 and love life. "Because life is sweeter when shared with someone you love." Want to make a positive impact...Everyone has one sweet friend who deserves to find that special someone introduce them to us....to learn more visit www.FindYourSweetie.com
On Halloween Day in Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good is hosting The Sweetest Girls Party Ever...Celebrating Sweet Women. An invite only Pampering Party rewarding beauty treats: Manis and so much more. www.GirlsLovePampering.com
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
