Hygentech, OTC: MYHI Divested from Cannabis Industry
Hygentech Logo
Company is no longer affiliated with cannabis industry and now entirely focused as a pure-play health and hygiene solution organization.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company (OTCMKTS:MYHI)
Hygentech's strategy is clearly enhanced with no longer having any affiliation to the Cannabis industry. We are now solely focused upon providing transformative health and hygiene solutions.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hygentech, OTC: MYHI Divested from Cannabis Industry
— Raymond Watt, Chairman and CEO of Hygentech
Company is no longer affiliated with cannabis industry and now entirely focused as a pure-play dedicated entirely to innovating and delivering high quality and dependable hygiene solutions to keep people safe.
Scottsdale, AZ. Hygentech, after a divesture via recission agreement of GPS Associates Inc., reported on May 17, 2021, is no longer in any manner affiliated with the Cannabis industry. These actions are in keeping with Hygentech’s stated strategic mission to become the worldwide leader in innovating and delivering high-quality and dependable hygiene solutions to keep people safe in public places.
“Hygentech’s stated strategy and mission is focused upon providing transformative hygiene solutions through product and category innovation while leveraging strong distribution infrastructure now in place with Certain Supply, our flagship subsidiary. Our strategy is clearly enhanced with no longer having any affiliation to the Cannabis industry.” Raymond Watt, Chairman and CEO of Hygentech
About [Hygentech / MYHI]
Hygentech is committed to becoming the worldwide leader in innovating and delivering high-quality and dependable hygiene solutions to keep people safe in public places. As evidenced by COVID-19; there is an urgent need for innovation in hygiene technologies, the world needs better products that have essentially been unchanged since the 1918 flu. Every school, office and public place needs a dependable source of high-quality hygiene solutions; too many venders have sold poor products and have not been dependable. We exist to solve both innovation and dependability; to help keep people safe and allow the world to operate and thrive.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including statements relating to our estimates, projections, goals, commitments, and expected results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe” “project” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “goal," “target,” “objective,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected herein, please refer to our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
Media Contact:
Clifford T. Boro
Representative
cliff@hygentech.com
858-245-2630
Cliff Boro
Hygentech
+1 858-245-2630
cliff@hygentech.com